Jonica "JoJo" Gibbs Will Play Hattie in BET's New Series 'Twenties'

BET's new comedy series Twenties will follow the adventures of Hattie and her two BFFs, Marie and Nia. Actress Jonica “JoJo” T. Gibbs will be starring as Hattie, a queer black girl who spends her days chasing her Hollywood dreams with her two straight girlfriends (portrayed by Melissa L. Williams and Christina Elmore).

The show was created by Lena Waithe when she herself was in her 20s and Lena teamed up with the network to executive produce the 30-minute episodes.

So, is it safe to say that JoJo's character Hattie is inspired by Lena herself? Here is everything we know about the up and coming actress.