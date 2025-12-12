Mikhaila Fuller Addresses Jordan Peterson’s Health: "We Don’t Fully Know What’s Going On" "Within three hours, both my dad and newborn were rushed to different hospitals." By Trisha Faulkner Published Dec. 12 2025, 11:56 a.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

Controversial commentator and author Jordan Peterson’s health has become a quiet source of concern, following a period of escalating medical challenges and emotional strain for his family. What began as a joyful summer with family and new grandchildren quickly turned into months of uncertainty, hospitalizations, and unanswered medical questions.

Mikhaila Fuller, Jordan’s daughter, has shared candid glimpses into the situation through social media, describing her father as “seriously ill.” His daughter requested continued prayers from his followers and hers as she continues to update on the situation. Her posts reflect a mix of gratitude, confusion, and strength as the family navigates an unclear diagnosis and ongoing care.

Jordan Peterson’s health became a growing concern after a joyful summer turned chaotic.

On June 26, 2025, Mikhaila posted a warm birthday message to Jordan on Instagram. Accompanied by a photo of him with her newborn daughter, the caption reflected a lighthearted tone. She thanked him for life lessons, for supporting her, and for spending time with his grandchildren. There was no sign that anything was wrong. “Can’t wait to see what the next year brings!” she wrote. At the time, the family appeared to be thriving and focused on work with Peterson Academy.

In just a few weeks, everything changed. In an Instagram post dated Oct. 4, 2025, Mikhaila revealed that Jordan had become seriously ill over the summer. She mentioned that he had to stay with the family in July and was eventually hospitalized. On the same day that he was rushed to the hospital by ambulance, Mikhaila’s newborn daughter, Audrey, turned blue at home and had to be taken to a different hospital — also by ambulance. “Within three hours of each other,” she wrote. “It’s been one thing after another in an otherworldly type of way.”

Mikhaila described the experience as frightening and surreal. While the family initially believed the illness might be linked to severe chronic inflammatory response syndrome (CIRS), she admitted they weren’t entirely sure. “We’re not entirely sure what’s going on, but it looks like possibly severe CIRS and a lot of bad luck. Or we’re getting spiritually attacked. Or both,” she said.

Mikhaila has kept Jordan’s supporters updated with emotional posts and pleas for prayer.

In a Dec. 10, 2025, Instagram post, Mikhaila shared another update following a long hospital stay. “Dad’s back home, out of the hospital,” she wrote. “He’s still not doing well, but he’s not doing as badly as he was. Prayers are still much appreciated.” She emphasized the impact of public support, “Thank you to everyone that’s commented and reached out, it makes a lot of difference.”

She also acknowledged that the family still doesn’t have all the answers. “We still don’t know 100 percent what’s going on, but we have great specialists and we’re waiting, hoping and praying for recovery.” Mikhaila noted that she wouldn’t be posting further updates unless there was a significant change in Jordan’s health, “hopefully for the better.”

Despite the challenges, she has continued to stay active with Peterson Academy, which she called an “absolute blast” in earlier posts. In October, she reaffirmed the family’s commitment to continuing Jordan’s work during his recovery. “We’ll be going full force with @petersonacademy … Keeping his message across his brand alive while he recovers. Not letting demons get in the way of that.”