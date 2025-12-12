Who Are Jordan Peterson's Kids? Meet Mikhaila and Julian The Canadian clinical psychologist and author is reportedly seriously ill. By Niko Mann Published Dec. 12 2025, 12:22 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @jordan.b.peterson

Author and clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson is home after a lengthy hospital stay, and as his fans learn about his recent health issues, they also want to learn more about his two children. Jordan's daughter shared an update to her father's condition on Instagram on Dec. 10, 2025, and she noted that it had been "an extremely stressful six months" for the family. The post also included a picture of herself and her dad.

"Dad’s back home, out of the hospital," she continued. "He’s still not doing well, but he’s not doing as badly as he was. Prayers are still much appreciated. Thank you to everyone that’s commented and reached out, it makes a lot of difference. We still don’t know 100 percent what’s going on, but we have great specialists, and we’re waiting, hoping, and praying for recovery. I’m trying to get back to doing more content, and I’ll keep everyone posted when there’s more of a change in health."

Who are Jordan Peterson's kids?

Jordan Peterson's kids are Mikhaila and Julian Peterson. He and his wife, Tammy, were married in 1989, and they had Mikhalia in 1992. The Canadian native is a podcaster, lifestyle and diet blogger, and an educational speaker. Mikhaila has also been open about her own health issues and is an advocate for the lion diet — a high carnivore diet eliminating plant food. Mikhaila said she tried the diet after being chronically ill for more than 20 years and going through antidepressant withdrawals.

Mikhaila was just 7 when she was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis and put on medication. "I was put on immune suppressants (Enbrel and Methotrexate) that I injected myself with twice weekly starting when I was 8." She was also diagnosed with Bipolar II disorder. She also struggled with chronic fatigue syndrome for two years and discusses her health issues on The Mikhaila Peterson Podcast. She is married to Jordan Fuller, has a young daughter, and is currently expecting.

Jordan's son is Julian Peterson, and he is a musician and software engineer. Julian appeared on the podcast of associate vice president for K-12 Education at Hillsdale College, Kathleen O’Toole, to talk about his new digital writing tool Essay.app, back in September, and the college shared a quote from Julian on Facebook about learning the art of writing and constructing an argument.

"Why is writing so hard? Well, writing something good is hard. Writing isn't necessarily hard more generally, but in order to write something good, there's just so much you have to get right." — Julian Peterson.

During an interview on The Jordan B Peterson Podcast, Julian shared that he wanted to make an easy tool that helped people write better. "I'm a front-end developer, " he said of his app, adding that he was "very concerned with UX and making things that people can use naturally, and that feel good to use. Um, and so, you know, a lot of people don't like to write, and that's an issue right if we want people to write and we want people to learn to write better."

Julian also performs on stage playing the guitar and signing, and he performed Hank Williams' song "Ramblin' Man" at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Mich., back in 2023. He and his wife, Jillian, share two young children.

Jordan was diagnosed with chronic inflammatory response syndrome (CIRS) — which is a complicated condition linked to exposure to water-damaged buildings.