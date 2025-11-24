Jordon Hudson Says She Plans to Sue Pablo Torre Jordon Hudson says she’s suing Pablo Torre over his reporting, but what triggered her public legal threat? By Amy Coleman Published Nov. 24 2025, 10:39 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@pstorre Instagram/@jordon

When Jordon Hudson publicly announced that she plans to sue Pablo Torre, the internet instantly lit up. Her relationship with UNC football coach Bill Belichick was already attracting curious eyes, but this new twist pushed everything into overdrive.

Jordon posted the claim on Instagram, tagging Pablo directly and teasing legal action after weeks of commentary surrounding her personal life. So what exactly did he report that made her call it “defamatory”? Let's take a look.

Source: Instagram/@jordon Jordon Hudson with Coach Bill Belichick

Jordon Hudson says she plans to sue Pablo Torre after calling his reporting “defamatory.”

Jordon's post wasn’t subtle. She wrote “P.S. I’m suing you @pstorre” with a heart-hands emoji. Her tone somehow felt playful and pointed at the same time. Her frustration centered on his coverage of her connection to Coach Belichick and a claim that she was banned from UNC football facilities. Pablo discussed Jordon on his podcast, Pablo Torre Finds Out, where he referenced reporting that suggested she was restricted from UNC’s facilities.

She fired back on Instagram with a photo of an “All Access” badge and a necklace that literally read “Banned.” Shortly after the episode dropped, UNC publicly denied the claim that Jordon had been banned. They clarified she wasn’t an employee but was welcome to be around the program. She seized on that detail as proof that his reporting, in her view, crossed a line.

According to People, Jordon has accused Pablo's reporting of being "nothing short of factually incorrect, slanderous, defamatory, and targeted" in the past. This is a strong accusation, especially since she didn’t clarify what exact statements she considered false and then later deleted the post from her Stories within hours of posting it.

Sources tell @PabloTorre that Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, is now banned from UNC's football facility.



One Belichick family source adds: "There is deep worry for how detrimental Jordon can be for not just North Carolina but Bill's legacy, reputation — everything… pic.twitter.com/59xQQtqyc0 — Pablo Torre Finds Out (@pablofindsout) May 9, 2025 Source: X/@pablofindsout

Pablo responded publicly and didn’t seem bothered by the lawsuit talk.

Pablo stayed calm and responded on X with his own post in a surprisingly light tone, jokingly asking whether Jordon’s legal announcement meant she was turning down his invitation to appear on his show. It read like someone who wasn’t taking the threat too seriously just yet. He didn’t backtrack on his reporting, but he also didn’t escalate the tension. Instead, he kept the focus on transparency and invited Jordon to talk on the record, a move that suggested he thinks his work holds up.

Hi @Jordonbella,



I assume this means you’re declining my invitation to be a guest on @pablofindsout?



Either way, I look forward to hearing from you!



Thanks,

Pablo https://t.co/4LTMcacZGp — Pablo Torre 👀 (@PabloTorre) November 23, 2025

For now, Jordon's “I’m suing you” message remains a public warning rather than a confirmed court filing. She hasn’t announced a legal team, shared claims, or provided documents. Without those, the situation sits in a gray zone between PR drama and possible litigation. Time will tell whether this will be another thing Jordon deletes or if she will really follow through on this threat.