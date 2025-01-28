Josh Gad Isn’t the Only Talented One in His Household — You Have Literally Heard of His Wife "It was one of those things where it was just kismet and we’ve been together ever since." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 28 2025, 9:11 a.m. ET Source: Mega

We can hardly believe that Josh Gad has been entertaining us since the early aughts. Some of that has to do with the fact that he has a cherubic face barely touched by the passage of time. He also has the kind of playful demeanor that usually accompanies a person who is young at heart. Nothing stops aging faster than one's ability to let it rip and be a giant goofball.

When Josh isn't wowing people on the stage or screen, he is advocating for mental health treatment. The actor hasn't shied away from speaking about his own generalized anxiety disorder and hopes to help younger folks get the help they deserve when it comes to their own mental health struggles. He's clearly a good guy, which begs the question, is he married? Josh seems like he's a catch.

Josh Gad is married and he played a husband to his wife before they were married.

Josh said the first time he met his future wife, it was love at first sight. He told The i Paper, as reported by People Magazine, "It was one of those things where it was just kismet and we’ve been together ever since." Ida Darvish was 29 when she met 23-year-old Josh while the two were playing a married couple in the David Ives play All in the Timing. He was shocked by her age but was not bothered by the small difference.

Four years later, they were married in May 2008 and went on to have two daughters. Josh dedicated his memoir In Gad We Trust: A Tell Some, to his family. He wrote that it was for "Ida and our beautiful girls ... without them, I would not have the inspiration and the drive to be the dreamer I am and the doer I hope to continuously be."

In May 2024, Josh honored their 16th wedding anniversary with a touching post on Instagram. "Ida and I first started dating 20 years ago and it has been truly a ride and a half," wrote the actor beneath a photo of the two of them with one of their children. He referenced the challenges they have faced together, and said he couldn't "wait to see what the next 16 years hold in store for us."

Ida Darvish is an accomplished voice actor.

Josh and Ida spoke with The Pell Center about what they described as her "hard road to Hollywood." When she arrived in Los Angeles, it was the 1990s. As Josh described it, because she is half Italian and half Iranian, she wasn't the stereotypical actor. If she was lucky, she would be cast as a terrorist while doing background work in a movie. When Ida and Josh got married, his career was taking off, so she had the opportunity to really look at what she wanted to do.