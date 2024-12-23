What Is Singer Josh Groban's Religion? You Might Be Surprised By the Answer Josh wrote, "'Faith' is a word I’ve been discovering and evolving with a lot the last couple years." By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 23 2024, 9:19 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Back in 1999, an unknown 17-year-old singer stepped onto the Grammy stage to fill in for opera legend Andrea Bocelli, performing "The Prayer" alongside Celine Dion. Although he was apprehensive about taking the stage, his soulful voice stole hearts around the world as he flawlessly belted out the famously challenging song. That was Josh Groban, a singer who has become a legend in his own right in the past quarter century.

With songs like "You Raise Me Up" and his rendition of The Phantom of the Opera's "All I Ask of You," he has become one of the most celebrated singers of the 2000s. But with some religious themes woven in through some of his original songs and those he chooses to perform from other artists, you may be wondering what his religion is. Here's what we know about his religious beliefs.

Josh Groban's religion might surprise you.

Although some of his songs are religious, Josh has more or less avoided discussing his religious beliefs in public. His father is Jewish and descends from a family in Poland and Ukraine, as per Wikipedia.

His mother, on the other hand, is Episcopalian. When they married, Josh's father converted to Christianity and the two were practicing Episcopalians throughout his life. Josh doesn't talk openly about his beliefs and tends to avoid directly confirming or denying much of anything.

Josh made an Instagram post in 2021 saying he had been invited by President Joe Biden to sing at the President's Inaugural prayer service. In a post talking about the experience, Josh wrote, "'Faith' is a word I’ve been discovering and evolving with a lot the last couple years. Whether you follow a specific religion or, like me, have a more personal journey to a definition of spirituality, I love this event because it invites all faiths, without the politics, to join hands."

Which of course begs the question: With so much religious subtext throughout his songs, is Josh's refusal to openly discuss religion a boon or a liability with fans?

Is Josh's lack of public religious conviction a problem for him?

On one online forum, a fan of Josh asks others to clarify what his religious beliefs are. As a Christian, they were curious about some of those aforementioned themes in Josh's songs. One user helpfully explains, "Josh has never publicly stated HIS personal religious beliefs."

The user concludes, "The only direct remark I can recall him making about himself is that he considers himself 'spiritual.'" While some forum users praised Josh for maintaining a semblance of neutrality, others lamented the fact that they couldn't support him if he wasn't an openly Christian singer. So is Josh's refusal to discuss his beliefs helping or hurting him?

Considering the fact that he has a bevy of awards under his belt, is certified multi-platinum, and has sold well over 25 million records worldwide, it's safe to say that it's not hurting him too badly. While his songs are used often in church settings and religious fans do often relate his lyrics to their own personal journeys, Josh's desire to make sure no fans feel unwelcome is a boon.