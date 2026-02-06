Actor Josh Radnor Is Married to an Exceptional Woman — This Is How He Met His Wife Josh Radnor met his wife in a truly cosmic way. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Feb. 6 2026, 8:13 a.m. ET Source: Mega

When it comes to associating a character with the actor who played them, Josh Radnor has some interesting shoes to fill. He played Ted Mosby for nine years on a show that centered around one man's epic journey to explain how he found love. In How I Met Your Mother, we waited patiently for Josh as Ted to tell his two fake children how he met, you guessed it, their mother. Don't worry, we won't drop any spoilers for a show that ended more than a decade ago.

In the real world, Josh has been married since January 2024. The story of how Josh met his son's mother is one the couple will probably save for when he is a bit older. It's not that it's scandalous, per se, but it's definitely adventurous. Without further ado, here's how Josh met his wife.

Josh Radnor married a clinical psychologist whom he met on a meditation retreat.

According to The New York Times, Josh and his wife met while they were both tripping on mushrooms. In February 2022, Dr. Jordana Jacobs, a clinical psychologist, decided to attend a sound meditation retreat in upstate New York. Josh was also there, with about 29 other people. While lying on the floor on opposite sides of a room, eyes covered by a mask, they went on separate psychedelic voyages. There were also singing bowls and chimes, naturally.

Jordana was getting in touch with her heart, which had some thoughts. "What do you have to tell me?" she asked. "You know that man over there across the room, Josh?" it responded. "You’re drawn to him." They had met the day before, and were both in similar headspaces regarding their love lives. They were both trying to work through some fresh heartbreak. "We just fell into a really easy, fun kind of getting-to-know-you session," said Josh, recalling the moment they met.

The easy, breezy conversation involved topics like love and death, which Jordana had studied at Tufts University. "I need more experience with both," said Jordana. "I thought it was evidence of real depth," added Josh. He wasn't ready to start something at the retreat, but contacted Jordana the moment they left. Marriage was just around the corner.

Josh and Jordana have a son.

A relationship over text and phone evolved when Josh was in New York filming Fleishman Is in Trouble. Jordana described their first real date as beautiful, intense, and powerful. Josh eventually moved from Los Angeles to Brooklyn, and within a few months, the couple was discussing wedding plans. They got married in January 2024 at a former summer camp in Port Jervis, N.Y., during a snowstorm.