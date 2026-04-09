Is Judge Mathis Still Married? The Legal Icon's Union Is In Better Shape "I did anything to get my wife back." By Tatayana Yomary Updated April 9 2026, 12:53 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

In the world of court television, Judge Greg Mathis is a name that viewers respect and admire. From September 1999 to May 2023, Judge Mathis starred in 24 seasons of his self-titled courtroom reality TV show. We’ve watched the judge settle everything from family disputes to small civil disputes with wit and fatherly wisdom.

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Aside from his success on screen, Judge Mathis has been through his fair share of ups and downs, especially in his personal life. At one point, fans believed that Judge Mathis would have returned to the single life after trouble in his marriage. And since the waters continued to be a little murky for a while, fans are wondering where things stand. So, is Judge Mathis still married? Here’s the scoop.

Source: MEGA

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Is Judge Mathis still married despite the divorce filing?

Case closed! According to TMZ, Judge Mathis and his wife, Linda Reese Mathis, are happily coupled up. The site shares that Linda initially filed for separation from Judge Mathis in July 2024. Soon after, she went and filed for divorce in August of that year, citing irreconcilable differences as the cause.

Naturally, many people wished the couple all the best. After all, no one wants to see a couple separate, especially after being married for nearly 40 years. Black love is important to the culture, and fans wanted the couple to work out their differences and hold on — which is exactly what they did.

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Source: MEGA

On Monday, April 6, 2026, the site shared that Linda decided to file to dismiss the case without prejudice. This doesn’t come as much of a shock since Judge Mathis and his wife had rekindled their relationship in November 2024.

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“Isn’t this beautiful?” Judge Mathis asked a TMZ reporter who caught up with the couple in 2024 and shared how good it is to see them together. “We’re doing well.”

The couple also appeared on The Tamron Hall Show to discuss their reconciliation in October 2025. The pair shared that they took a year to work through their issues, which ultimately helped them get to a better place.

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“He never left the house,” Linda laughed with Tamron and Judge Mathis said he was determined to get her back. “The three weeks of us being in the home together and me realizing what it would be like without him, it opened us both up to try and work on our relationship.”

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Judge Mathis and Linda Reese Mathis share four children together.

While social media users are happy that Judge Mathis and Linda were able to work out their issues, we’re certain that their kids are also equally ecstatic. According to People, the couple shares four children: two daughters, Camara and Jade, and two sons, Amir and Greg Jr.

Most folks may remember that the family also appeared on TV via their reality series, Mathis Family Matters. Not only did the show give the world a glimpse at their family dynamic, but viewers also saw the judge in his role as family patriarch and how he advised his children.

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Source: MEGA

“Our family is not perfect by any means, but we are [a] family that has a lot of fun together and are all very passionate about our careers and giving back," Judge Mathis told Ebony in 2022. "We also stick together, support each other, and work through life challenges together when things get tough."