'My Unorthodox Life' Star Julia Haart's Ex-Husband Has Also Moved on With His Love Life

Relationships come and go, but family is forever. This popular saying is one that Julia Haart and her blended family would agree with. If you’re hip to Netflix’s My Unorthodox Life, you’re likely aware that Julia has long left the life of Orthodox Judaism behind in favor of a modern lifestyle.

Although Julia was able to find love and expand her family, she still maintains a close relationship with her ex-husband, Yosef Hendler. And it turns out that Yosef has also moved on in the romance department and found a new partner. So, who is Yosef Hendler’s partner? Will Yosef and his love get married? Read on as we give you the full rundown.

'My Unorthodox Life's' Julia Haart and Yosef Hendler were together for over two decades in an arranged marriage.

Reality TitBit reports that Julia and the 55-year-old became a couple through an arranged marriage. At the time, Julia was 19 and Yosef was 24. The former couple shares four children: Aron, Shlomo, Miriam, and Batsheva.

While they were unable to keep their marriage afloat — Julia says on the show that "marriage was prison" — they appear to be better as friends and have a fantastic co-parenting relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

Yosef is still a member of the super-orthodox Jewish community, but he appears to have a very progressive view on parenting. After one of his daughters shared that she wanted to change her name, he offered her nothing but support. "Everyone has free will, so for you to choose a name that gives you a better feeling of where you are today, I’ll respect that," Yosef says on the series. "That’s fine. I love you. You’re my daughter.“