Ben Weinstein Has His Own Journey Ahead of Him on 'My Unorthodox Life'

The Netflix docuseries My Unorthodox Life takes the real-life liberation of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish woman and gives viewers a peek into her life after leaving the community. In 2013, 50-year-old Julia Haart left the Orthodox Jewish community of Monsey, N.Y., and struck out on her own to make a new life for herself.

As she embraced a new life that eventually included a new husband, Julia's adult children also joined her on the journey. And that includes her son-in-law, Ben Weinstein.

But aside from being married to Julia's daughter, Batsheva "Bat" Haart, Ben has his own story. It might not be the focus of the Netflix series, but fans are just as curious about him as they are about the rest of Julia's family.