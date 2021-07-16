Julia Roberts Is a Famously Private Person — What's There to Know About Her Kids?

Once considered to be the highest-paid actress in Hollywood, Julia Roberts cemented herself as a star with appearances in hit rom-coms like Pretty Woman and Notting Hill.

Throughout her almost four-decade-long career, the Academy Award–winning actress earned accolades for her impeccable portrayal of real-life people like Erin Brockovich, or Elizabeth Gilbert in Eat Pray Love. Her professional achievements are well-documented. What about her personal life? What's there to know about her kids?