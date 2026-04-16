Former VA Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax Kills His Wife and Self in Suspected Murder-Suicide "...a fall from grace for a relatively high-profile family that seemingly had a lot of things going in their favor.” By Ivy Griffith Published April 16 2026, 4:30 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Content Warning: This article contains descriptions of murder-suicide, and the content may be disturbing to some readers. Virginia's former Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax has died. The 47-year-old reportedly took his own life in his Annandale, Va., home on April 16, 2026. Heartbreakingly, it appears that he took the life of his wife, Cerina, before turning a weapon on himself.

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His wife, Cerina, was a beloved mother, daughter, friend, and community member. Here's what we know about Cerina's life and the legacy she leaves behind in the wake of an unimaginable act of violence.

Source: MEGA

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Here's what we know about Justin Fairfax's wife.

According to Us Weekly, Fairfax shot Cerina “several times” inside their home before he turned the weapon on himself and took his own life. Doubly heartbreakingly, both of the couple's teenage children were in the home at the time. The two first tied the knot on June 17, 2006, and they seemed to be a loving couple until divorce proceedings turned bitter in the last year.

Cerina first met Fairfax when they were both students at Duke University, and she worked as a well-respected dentist in Virginia prior to her death. According to her dental practice's bio, "Dr. Fairfax considers it an honor and a privilege to serve the community of Fairfax, Virginia. She is committed to serving not only her patients but others as well through participation in community outreach programs, volunteer and sponsorship opportunities, vocational training programs, and contributions to local charities and nonprofits."

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Aside from being passionate about her dental practice, the bio notes, "In her spare time, Dr. Fairfax loves to read, run trails with her energetic Vizslas, practice Bikram yoga, travel, and spend time with her wonderful family."

@cbsnews Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax shot and killed his wife, Cerina, and then turned the gun on himself in a murder-suicide in their home in Annandale, Virginia, police said Thursday. As CBS News’ Nicole Sganga reports, both of their teenage children were home when it happened, and it was Fairfax's son who called 911 just after midnight. #news #virginia #crime ♬ original sound - cbsnews Source: TikTok / @cbsnews

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Fairfax may have engaged in the murder-suicide as a reaction to mounting strain.

According to reports about the incident, it is being investigated as a murder-suicide. "I don't think it's a secret that there's been divorce proceedings that have been ongoing. From what I understand, at this early stage, former Lieutenant Governor Fairfax was recently served some paperwork associated with an upcoming court proceeding. That apparently led to this incident last night," Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said of their initial response to the incident (via Newsweek).

He added, “It’s high-profile in nature, it’s tragic in nature, certainly a fall from grace for a relatively high-profile family that seemingly had a lot of things going in their favor.”

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Source: MEGA