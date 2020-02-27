We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
kaitlin-bennette-pooped-pants-1579640597524-1582041528845-1582821377815.png
Source: Instagram

This Alleged Photo of Kaitlin Bennett Passed Out Drunk Inspired #PoopingForKaitlin

By

Ever since that photo of Kaitlin Bennett — aka "Kent State Gun Girl" — went viral in 2018, the conservative gun-rights activist keeps popping up in news headlines. Just not in a good way. And an alleged photo of Kaitlin exposed and passed out drunk recently inspired the hashtag #PoopingForKaitlin to start trending on Twitter.

Kaitlin's infamy stems from a photo she posted of herself wearing a graduation gown while holding her graduation cap — along with an AR-10 rifle slung over her shoulder. "Now that I graduated from @KentState, I can finally arm myself on campus," she wrote at the time. "I should have been able to do so as a student — especially since 4 unarmed students were shot and killed by the government on this campus. #CampusCarryNow."