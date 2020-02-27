This Alleged Photo of Kaitlin Bennett Passed Out Drunk Inspired #PoopingForKaitlin

Although there isn't any solid evidence (pun intended) for the rumor that Kaitlin crapped herself in public, once an article on Barstool Sports reported she pooped her pants at a college party back in February 2019, the internet ran with it.

A college student named Mustafa directly confronted Kaitlin about the incident when she tried interviewing him. "Your name's Kaitlin Bennett, right?" he asked her. "I think there's one really important question and it's: Did you sh-t yourself at a frat party?"

A flustered Kaitlin responded with, "Why are you talking about that when we're talking about ..." before trailing off and making a swift exit.