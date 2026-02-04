Facebook Posts Claim That Kaitlin Olson Has Cancer — Let's Set the Record Straight Morgan Gillory isn't clocking out just yet. By Risa Weber Published Feb. 4 2026, 1:58 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Beloved It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia actress Kaitlin Olson got to flex her range when she began starring in the crime drama High Potential in 2024. Esquire reports that High Potential is ABC's most-watched new series in the past six years.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the first season got a well-deserved, whopping 96 percent "Tomatometer" score (critic reviews) and an 81 percent audience score. It seems that Kaitlin is thriving in the new role. However, in late 2025 and early 2026, rumors started circulating online saying that the actress is leaving High Potential and even has cancer. Let's set the record straight.

The Facebook posts claiming Kaitlin Olson has cancer are almost certainly fake.

Multiple Facebook posts in High Potential fan groups on Facebook reported that Kaitlin Olson is leaving the crime drama. The most recent post, which went up in January 2026, shows Kaitlin with a shaved head, sitting in a wheelchair in front of what looks like a late-night show's stage backdrop. The first red flag about this post is that when you use Google Lens to search for the image, there's no late-night show appearance that is connected to it.

The second red flag is that there is another image of Kaitlin in a similar Facebook post and the same dress, but she's sitting in what looks like a hospital hallway. First of all, the image looks photoshopped, but in addition, the link to the article about the announcement goes to the same site that was posted under the image of Kaitlin in the same dress on the late-night show.

This strongly suggests that someone created the images of Kaitlin with AI, and then either photoshopped them onto different backgrounds or used AI to do the same. The site that is linked under some of the posts is full of clickbait ads, akin to miracle cure peddlers claiming "Doctors hate this ONE trick."

The tone of the Facebook post copy is also off, as it uses multiple exclamation points when reporting that Kaitlin allegedly has cancer and is leaving the show. Saying "Finally confirmed!!!" before announcing that someone is leaving a show because they got bad news about their health is strange, to say the least.

However, the most damning evidence that points to these posts being false is that Kaitlin's social media pages don't say anything about her health or her potentially leaving her new show.

Kaitlin said that she is loving her new job.

Speaking with Chelsea Handler on Chelsea's podcast, Kaitlin shared that she's been very busy filming both It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and High Potential. Per Hello Magazine, Kaitlin said that it's difficult filming two shows, but she's making it work. She said that for Always Sunny, they're more flexible and don't have a set filming schedule. Instead, they film when the cast is available.