ABC Could Return to YouTube TV, but Only If This Happens "If it remains unavailable for an extended period of time, we will offer subscribers a $20 credit."

Well, it seems politics isn’t the only place where disputes are playing out and cutting off access to certain benefits. It’s also happening in the entertainment world too, specifically between YouTube TV and Disney, which has now affected access to the ABC network on the video-sharing platform.

In late October 2025, YouTube blocked viewer access to ABC, FX, ESPN, and Nat Geo on its YouTube TV service after the two companies failed to reach an agreement on a new distribution contract, according to Business Insider. Those networks essentially went dark on YouTube TV, leaving many subscribers who rely on them for news, sports, and entertainment without access. Naturally, many are wondering when they’ll get ABC back on YouTube TV, and here’s what YouTube had to say about it.

When will ABC be back on YouTube TV?

YouTube is standing firm on keeping ABC off YouTube TV until it and Disney can agree on the terms laid out in its proposal, or come to terms on a different one. For context, the contract between the two companies was up for renewal, but they haven’t been able to find common ground, much like how Democrats and Republicans are struggling to do, which has only prolonged the government shutdown. Until then, ABC will remain blacked out for YouTube TV subscribers.

In a Nov. 3 email sent to Disney leadership, which was later shared on YouTube’s blog, the company explained that it wouldn’t even consider restoring ABC for Election Day. YouTube said that under Disney’s current proposal, it would only “permit us to return Disney’s ABC stations for one day and will cause customer confusion among those who may briefly see ABC on YouTube TV only to lose it again shortly after.”

Despite our best efforts, we have not been able to reach a fair deal, and starting today, Disney programming will not be available on YouTube TV. This means you will no longer be able to watch channels like ABC and ESPN or access recordings from these networks in your Library. — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) October 31, 2025

YouTube acknowledged that “the right priority here is to give customers what they want,” but said it’s not willing to restore the networks briefly, only for them to disappear again, like for Election Day, as that would leave customers even more confused.

The company also noted that during the last two U.S. elections, “the vast majority of tuned-in YouTube TV subscribers chose not to watch ABC,” further supporting its reasoning for not restoring the network temporarily. Simply put, the company doesn’t think it makes sense.

That said, YouTube made it clear that it does want to get things moving in the right direction for both companies and viewers, suggesting that Disney “agree with our proposal and give us approval.” The company added, “We can get our operational teams together and get these channels live in hours,” ending with, “let us know how you’d like to proceed.” YouTube says it’s seeking a “fair deal” so it can continue providing “customers with the content they want.”

Members, when we renew our contracts with network partners, we advocate for fair pricing to offer you the best TV experience. Our contract with Disney has reached its renewal date, and we'll not agree to terms that disadvantage our members while benefiting Disney’s TV products. — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) October 31, 2025

Why can’t YouTube TV and Disney reach a contract agreement?

According to an Oct. 30 statement shared by YouTube, “Disney is proposing costly economic terms that would raise prices on YouTube TV customers and give our customers fewer choices, while benefiting Disney’s own live TV products — like Hulu + Live TV and, soon, Fubo.”

We know how disruptive it is to lose channels you enjoy, and we’re committed to continuing to work with Disney to reach an agreement. If their content is unavailable for an extended period of time, we'll offer our members a $20 credit. For updates, visit https://t.co/fn10CU7gfP. — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) October 31, 2025