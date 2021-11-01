Is Kamikaze From 'Street Outlaws' Married, or Is His Heart Devoted to Race Cars for Now?

If Kamikaze Chris does have any children, he hasn’t made that detail known to the public. As of now, it appears Chris isn’t someone who’s ventured into the world of fatherhood quite yet. In 2020, he posted a pic on Instagram of himself with one of his friends' kids and made sure to add a hashtag in the caption saying “#HesNotMineHesMyBuddies” — just to make sure no one got things confused!

Hanging out with kids is something Chris seems to be comfortable with though, which means the idea of fatherhood may not come too far out of left field. In 2019, he posed with a happy little girl and added the caption on Facebook, “Nothing better than kids getting excited to see the ELCO and into race cars!” If Chris ever ends up having kids of his own, they’ll most likely be just as interested in race cars as he is.