'Street Outlaws' Star Big Chief Is as Happy as Ca Be With His Girlfriend

As one of the main stars of Street Outlaws , Justin "Big Chief" Shearer has endeared himself to fans over the years thanks to his trademark personality as well as his street racing prowess. Beyond the gear shifters and smoking tires, however, Big Chief is a man who is happily in love and wants only the best for his family.

So, who is Big Chief's girlfriend in 2021, and how impactful is their relationship on his life? Keep reading for all the known details on his latest romantic endeavor.

Big Chief's girlfriend, Jackie Braasch, seems to be the perfect match for him.

Although they've been together for a few years now, Big Chief and Jackie Braasch's relationship still seems new, largely because of the fact that the duo tends to express their love for one another on social media. Beyond that, they're quite literally a match made in heaven due to their mutual love of street racing and all things gearhead-related.

Jackie is a member of Car Chix, an organization dedicated to supporting women in the automotive industry. She has had a lot of experience in the field throughout her life. Her family is full of drag racers, and she has been around the sport for basically her entire life.

"My dad has been involved in motorsports since he was young," reads her biography on the official website for the organization. "He started taking me to the track as a baby and always included me when working on or racing the cars. He started building his ’85 Chevy Camaro the year I was born so I was always out in the garage helping him, bringing him tools or whatever he needed. I started in junior dragsters when I was 8 years old and I’ve been racing ever since."

Furthermore, Jackie is all about empowering other women to take charge and start up their own interest in the car world. "Definitely get involved!" She added, "Don’t get discouraged if people doubt you, just prove them wrong." Jackie races a naturally aspirated Spitzer Dragster, a serious automotive beast strapped up with a 510ci Big Block Chevy engine. Her skills behind the wheel, as well as the sheer power the dragster possesses, have landed her in key spots such as on the Rockett Brand Race Fuel Bracket Series under the Super Pro category.