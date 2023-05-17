Home > Viral News > Trending Source: TikTok | @nostalgicqueen777 Burger King Karen Makes Illegal Turn in Drive-Thru, Calls Cops on Person She Tried Cutting Off A woman uploaded her interaction with a "Burger King Karen" who got out of her car and attempted to block her from ordering food. By Mustafa Gatollari May 17 2023, Published 9:41 a.m. ET

Sometimes, people wild out in the drive-thru, like this one woman who hopped out of her husband's truck in order to save his spot in line during their visit to McDonald's.

And while TikToker @nostalgicqueen (she goes by Atrocious on the platform) had her own drive-thru Karen experience while going to a Burger King, it transpired way differently than the aforementioned incident.

In the video, Atrocious says that the "Karen" in question who was riding in the car with another man, presumably her partner/husband, made an illegal turn while trying to get into the Burger King drive-thru. The TikToker then goes on to say that the Karen was irate she drove in front of her despite the fact that she made an illegal turn.

So, the Karen decided to call the cops. The video begins with a recording of a man and woman who are presumably a couple, standing in the Burger King drive-thru. Someone can be heard off-camera yelling at them: "Y'all are blocking my car."

The woman wearing a blue shirt standing in the drive-thru, aka "Mickey D's Karen" doesn't heed the TikToker's screams as she looks down at her cell phone. "Oh my! Are y'all serious right now? If y'all don't get your Karen and Ken a-- out the g------ way...move!"

The man in the drive-thru briefly looks up at the woman screaming from the vehicle as the woman can be seen lifting the phone to her ear. "Karen and Ken do you really want a whopper that bad?"

The TikToker continues to narrate her frustration with the situation: "They are calling the cops y'all over Burger King, because they made an illegal turn in the parking lot."

The clip then transitions to the TikToker showing off the couple's vehicle, it's a late model dark-colored Mercedes sedan. "This car right here y'all, decided to make a u-turn in the parking lot meanwhile we were legally going into the drive-thru," the TikToker says.

The social media user, who is seated in the car, honks her car's horn at the couple while screaming, "Please lose your job over this. Please lose your job over this."

Eventually, the TikToker is able to get the attention of the Burger King drive-thru "Karen" who tells someone on the phone that she was cut off in order to get into the drive-thru lane.

The Karen stutters while on the phone, which may've prompted the TikToker's following accusations of her being inebriated. "Are you drunk? Cause you can't even get your words together."

The woman in the drive-thru then alleges that she was almost hit by the TikToker while she was pulling into the drive-thru, again alleging that the social media user cut around her in the parking lot to get ahead of her in the drive-thru line.

"Please! Come on cops! Come on down here," the TikToker yells. "Please. And she's slurring her words so I really hope she wasn't driving." At this point in the video, an officer arrives at the scene of the dispute who can be heard saying, "What's going on?"

The TikToker is the first one to approach the cop, "So they came in the parking lot, made an illegal u-turn, meanwhile we were coming in off colonial and coming into the drive-thru. Right?"

The TikToker continues to speak as the Karen in question can be heard talking in the background, "I guess she decided to be upset and started blowing the horn and I'm still pulling in and she got out her car and then blocked me so I can't go further because there was a car ordering, so then she stood in front of the car and is like I'm not moving! So that's where we are."

