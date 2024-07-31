Home > News > Politics Kari Lake's Two Children Support Their Mother's Senate Campaign "I asked her, 'Why are you crying?' And [Ruby] said, 'Because I'm so encouraged & hopeful about what my future will look like. There's hope again.'" By Sara Belcher Published Jul. 31 2024, 4:56 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@karilake

Arizona residents will find controversial Republican candidate and former TV news anchor Kari Lake on the ballot once again this November. After losing by an incredibly small margin in the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election to current Arizona governor Katie Hobbs, Kari will appear on the ballot in a bid for a spot in the U.S. Senate.

Article continues below advertisement

Since her fall from grace as a journalist with KSAZ-TV, Kari has taken to appealing to conservative voters, even earning an endorsement from former president Donald Trump. But before she started her run for office, she's said she had to think of her family -- and her children -- first. Here's what we know about her kids.

Article continues below advertisement

Kari Lake has two children who are both almost grown.

As Kari has made more public appearances to appeal to potential voters, her two kids have taken a bit of a backseat for her public image. They occasionally make appearances on her Instagram feed or with her at the various rallies she has attended, though they're less prominent on her social media than they once were. Her son, Leo, is currently a sophomore in college, and her daughter, Ruby, recently attended the Republican National Convention with Kari.

At the RNC, Kari gave a speech about her family-focused plan, should she be elected to the Senate, claiming she will focus on issues that make America safer for citizens and their children. Her campaign is focused on "preserving and protecting the American Dream for future generations," per The New York Post. While attending the RNC with Kari, Ruby reportedly began tearing up during Trump's speech -- a talking point Kari used in subsequent videos.

Article continues below advertisement

"I asked her, 'Why are you crying?' And [Ruby] said, 'Because I'm so encouraged & hopeful about what my future will look like. There's hope again,'" the caption on an Instagram post recounting the RNC read. Ruby is also college-aged, though at this time it's not clear where Kari's children attend college. They are not tagged in her various posts of them online.

Article continues below advertisement

Kari is running a family-focused campaign.

Though her own children don't make as many appearances on her Instagram page as they used to, in between posts about various rallies she's holding and interviews she's giving, Kari is seen posting with various constituents -- and often holding their young children. In a post on X she cross-posted to Instagram, she's posing with a young boy wearing a cowboy hat. She captioned the photo "I'm fighting for this Cowboy's future!"