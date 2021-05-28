Where Is Karina Garcia Now? She's Reportedly Dating This '600-lb Life' Alumna's Husband

In 2019, TLC followed up with Karina to get an update on her weight loss journey, and it appeared that she had been keeping up the good work. Along with revealing that she was no longer confined to a wheelchair, Karina shared that she had become much more independent, was working toward skin removal surgery, and even planned to move into her own place soon.

But viewers were totally shocked when Karina’s social media accounts revealed that she was seeing someone new, and he looked pretty familiar. In December, Karina and Gilbert Donavan, the husband of former My 600-lb Life star Lupe Donovan , seemingly made their relationship official.

Many viewers remember how badly Gilbert had mistreated Lupe, pressuring her to have sex shortly after her surgery which ultimately caused complications. But has Gilbert really moved on? Yes and no.

Although Lupe and Gilbert still seem to be legally married, in a series of live streams and Facebook posts, Gilbert and Karina got pretty cozy. But because neither of them has posted very much since 2020, it’s unclear if they are still together.