Karlie Kloss and Ivanka Trump Are Closer Than You Might Have Guessed

There has long been speculation about whether Karlie Kloss and Ivanka Trump have any sort of relationship. Karlie is married to Joshua Kushner, Jared Kushner's brother, and therefore the two are sisters-in-law. While Joshua and Karlie have been much more private about their relationship than Ivanka and Jared, many have speculated about how Joshua and Jared interact and whether Ivanka and Karlie spend any time together.

Although there's still plenty we don't know about the state of their relationship, there are a few things we do know. Here's everything we've got on Karlie Kloss and Ivanka Trump's relationship.

What is the nature of Karlie Kloss and Ivanka Trump's relationship?

While neither Ivanka nor Karlie has ever spoken about their relationship publicly, the two do seem to be on good terms. Photos obtained by The Daily Mail show Karlie and Ivanka on a beach in Costa Rica along with their two husbands, suggesting that they vacationed together. Karlie is an outspoken Democrat, so many assumed that she had a rather frigid relationship with her sister-in-law, who once worked in her father's administration.

In 2024, a source told Page Six that Ivanka and Karlie are closer than people might have suspected. "Ivanka and Karlie have a good relationship; they’re in the same family, and they spend time at family events together. They also have an overlapping social circle in Miami,” the source said. “They may not be best friends, but it’s wide off the mark to say they don’t get along.”

Ivanka also admitted earlier this year that she's no longer all that interested in politics, and she has worked to keep a distance between herself and Trump's second term in office. “I hate politics. It’s a very dark, negative. And some people love, like, the gladiator aspect of it: the fight. That was never me," she said on the Him & Her show. Her brother, Don Jr., has been much more involved this time around than she or Jared.

Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Joshua Kushner, and Karlie Kloss bask in the golden glow striking a sun-kissed family pose on the sands outside the exclusive Blue Mist Hotel and Beach Club in Costa Rica.



Ivanka was seen earlier in the day soaking up the sun and catching waves… pic.twitter.com/YBiNZ4TTS1 — backgridus (@BackgridUS) April 22, 2025

Karlie and Ivanka apparently treat one another like family.

That distance from politics might have been the exact opening that Karlie and Ivanka needed to reaffirm their relationship with one another. They might not be the best of friends, but it seems like both of them are firmly entrenched in their marriages, and reports suggest that Jared and Joshua remain quite close. As a result, then, it seems likely that Karlie and Ivanka treat one another like family.

Some people might be best friends with their sisters-in-law, but you don't have to be best friends in order to have a good and cordial relationship. The two are vacationing together, which suggests a level of closeness, but still doesn't mean that they're best friends.