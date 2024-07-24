Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Karlie Kloss's Relationship With Joshua Kushner Has Lasted More Than a Decade Joshua and Karlie have worked hard to maintain their privacy. By Joseph Allen Jul. 24 2024, Published 11:41 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Venture capitalist Joshua Kushner and model Karlie Kloss have been together for more than a decade, but for the most part, they've managed to keep their relationship under the radar. The two have been married since 2018, and together since 2012.

Joshua, who is the brother of Trump advisor Jared Kushner, keeps a relatively low profile, but there are still some things we do know about their relationship. Here's a full timeline of their time together.

Joshua and Karlie met and began dating in 2012.

Joshua started a venture capital firm and was on his way to becoming a billionaire when he met Karlie, who was already a highly successful model. The two met on June 8, and we know that because Karlie commemorated the occasion on Twitter four years later. Their relationship became public a few months later when they were spotted at an afterparty in November of 2012.

Karlie largely avoids answering questions about her relationship.

In a 2013 interview with People, Karlie briefly shared that she liked that Joshua was disconnected from the world of fashion. "It's really refreshing to leave all the fashion shows and shoots and chaos totally behind," she said. In 2016, she deflected a question from Elle about whether technology ever led to arguments in their relationship after admitting that she brings her phone to bed with her.

Even though Joshua's brother was a senior advisor in the Trump White House, Joshua and Karlie have avoided discussing politics as much as possible. Joshua said that he speaks with Jared regularly, but they don't discuss politics much.

In November of 2016, Karlie posted a photo of herself filling out an absentee ballot along with the hashtag "#ImWithHer" in support of Hilary Clinton.

Joshua, meanwhile, is a lifelong Democrat and his spokesperson told Esquire that he didn't vote for Trump. "It is no secret that liberal values have guided my life and that I have supported political leaders that share similar values," he said in speaking with Forbes in 2017. While they didn't attend Trump's inauguration, both Karlie and Joshua were also present at the Women's March that happened the following day.

The two got engaged in 2018.

Joshua reportedly proposed "during a romantic weekend together in upstate New York," according to People. Karlie posted about the engagement on Twitter. "I love you more than I have words to express," she captioned a photo. "Josh, you're my best friend and my soulmate. I can't wait for forever together. Yes a million times over."

They got married later that year and now have two children.