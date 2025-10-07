Kash Doll Shares Two Kids with Ex-Boyfriend Tracy T Kash Doll and Tracy T welcomed two kids together, although they're no longer a couple. By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 7 2025, 11:18 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @kashdoll

When you hear Arkeisha Antoinette Knight's name, aka Kash Doll, you probably think of one of two things: her role on BMF or her rap music. The Detroit-born rap artist is stylish, skilled, and building a career that seems poised to take her places.

But of course, she's not just a rising star; she's also a mother to two adorable kids. Here's what we know about her kids and the father of her youngest and oldest babies.

Here's what we know about Kash Doll's two kids.

At 32 years old, Kash manages to do it all. Not only does she have a stellar music career, but her acting chops in Hollywood have earned respect. However, her Instagram doesn't just feature highlight reels of her career achievements; she's also proud to show off her two young kids.

Kash's two kids are 3-year-old Kashton and 1-year-old Klarity. She delighted and surprised fans with the news of her daughter's arrival on June 19, 2024, by posting an image to Instagram showing part of the baby girl's face with a full head of hair and a diamond necklace with the letter "K." She announced, "Last week at 11:23 a.m. I gave birth to my baby girl, Klarity Doll Richardson, whew, she’s a baby doll … 8 lbs. 4 oz. put me down y'all this second pregnancy hit diff."

But what we should really talk about is how she let the father of her babies know that they were expecting baby no. 2. Kash told People in 2024 that she found out she was pregnant after returning from a vacation to Turks and Caicos. She couldn't shake the feeling of being sick and got a positive test. Kash explained, "I gave Tracy a bankroll of money for his birthday, and I clipped the pregnancy test on the back. When he turned it over, he started smiling. I took a video of it. He was so happy."

Kash Doll is no longer with Tracy T.

If announcing your pregnant to your partner on a wad of cash isn't your usual MO, you might want to pencil it in. Unfortunately, Kash and her baby's father didn't last long.

Tracy Richardson, aka Tracy T, shares both Klarity and Kashton with Kash. The two broke up shortly after Klarity was born, but they seem to be co-parenting harmoniously.

A month after sharing news of their new bundle of joy, Kash took to Instagram to post, "I’m single. IDGAF ABOUT Y’ALL SAYING I HAVE TWO KIDS BY HIM NOW. I’M JUST A BABY MAMA. BLAH, BLAH, BLAH … I’M NOT DEALING WITH JUST ANYTHING TO KEEP MY FAMILY TOGETHER" (excerpt via The Shade Room).