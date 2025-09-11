Kash Patel Offers Reward for Charlie Kirk's Killer — What's the FBI Director's Background? Patel and the FBI are offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the shooter's identity and arrest. By Niko Mann Published Sept. 11 2025, 6:31 p.m. ET Source: Mega

As FBI Director Kash Patel offers an up $100,000 reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of the person or persons responsible for shooting and killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk, people want to know more about his professional background. Kirk was murdered on Sept. 10, 2025, while speaking about gun violence at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

Kirk — a high-profile conservative activist — was shot in the neck by a person wielding a Mauser .30-06 caliber bolt-action rifle as the crowd looked on in horror. On Sept. 11, Patel shared a post on X announcing the reward for Kirk's murderer.

"The FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the individual(s) responsible for the murder of Charlie Kirk on September 10, 2025, at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. Contact 1-800-CALL-FBI and submit photos and video to http://fbi.gov/utahvalleyshooting." Patel mistakenly announced that law enforcement had the shooter in custody following the incident. The killer is still at large.

What is Kash Patel's Professional background?

Patel had several posts during President Donald Trump's first term in the White House. The son of Indian immigrants was a prosecutor for the Department of Justice as well as a national security advisor for the Trump Administration. Patel was also senior counsel for the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and the Chief of Staff to the United States Secretary of Defense. According to the ACLU, Patel referred to himself as a member of "Donald Trump’s army."

Trump made a statement after nominating Patel as the FBI Director, calling him an "advocate for truth, accountability, and the Constitution." "Kash is a brilliant lawyer, investigator, and 'America First' fighter," said Trump, adding that Patel "has spent his career exposing corruption, defending justice, and protecting the American people," per the BBC. Patel was criticized for targeting the media as well as government officials who prosecuted Trump following his first presidency.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the individual(s) responsible for the murder of Charlie Kirk on September 10, 2025, at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. Contact 1-800-CALL-FBI and submit photos and… pic.twitter.com/ReuzFhdm0H — FBI (@FBI) September 11, 2025

"We must collectively join forces to take on the most powerful enemy that the United States has ever seen, and no, it’s not Washington, DC, it’s the mainstream media and these people out there in the fake news," said Patel. The ACLU noted that the organization was concerned that Patel would abuse his authority as FBI Director. Patel illegally fired three FBI officials who were "experts in preventing terrorism and reducing violent crime" in his "campaign of retribution," per the Associated Press.

Kash Patel is what happens when heads of state appoint law enforcement officers based on their political affiliations rather than their practical experience. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 11, 2025

"The ACLU is concerned that he will use the FBI’s authority as a political tool to attack journalists, dissidents, civil society, civil servants, and former officials based on their political views," they wrote. The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights was also concerned about Patel and cited his lack of law enforcement experience to "lead a federal agency."

"Mr. Patel lacks both the professional experience and temperament to lead a federal agency charged with investigating a range of civil and human rights violations, including hate crimes, voter intimidation and election-related crimes, human trafficking, and police misconduct," they wrote.

Kash Patel prematurely saying they arrested the shooter is the natural consequence of putting a dipshit influencer in charge of the FBI. He chases clicks, not criminals. — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) September 11, 2025