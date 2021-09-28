Kassidy Pierson, Who Used TikTok to Document Her Life With Terminal Cancer, Has Died

Kassidy Pierson, 27, had been battling melanoma for six years. She used TikTok to create videos that informed others about skin cancer. She also shared snippets of her own cancer journey. While melanoma can be treated, Kassidy explained in one video that she had exhausted all of her treatment options and that the "cancer had gone too far."

Despite Kassidy's fun and quirky nature in all of her videos, she never held back information from her followers. Her bio read: "Currently dying."