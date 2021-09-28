Kassidy Pierson, Who Used TikTok to Document Her Life With Terminal Cancer, Has Died

Kassidy Pierson, Who Used TikTok to Document Her Life With Terminal Cancer, Has DiedBy Kelly Corbett
Sep. 28 2021, Published 4:51 p.m. ET
You never know what you're going to see when you open up TikTok. Perhaps you'll discover a new trend like Knees Like Megan, or learn a new way to microwave your food. Or maybe you'll find a creator whose videos will captivate you and teach you more about life.
For more than 200,000 users on TikTok, Kassidy Pierson's profile @ohhkayypee, was a safe and educational space where they could learn more about cancer and get a glimpse into the life of someone dealing with a terminal illness.
Kassidy Pierson used TikTok to document her journey with melanoma.
Kassidy Pierson, 27, had been battling melanoma for six years. She used TikTok to create videos that informed others about skin cancer. She also shared snippets of her own cancer journey. While melanoma can be treated, Kassidy explained in one video that she had exhausted all of her treatment options and that the "cancer had gone too far."
Despite Kassidy's fun and quirky nature in all of her videos, she never held back information from her followers. Her bio read: "Currently dying."
On Aug. 25, Kassidy took to the platform to give her followers a recap of her last few days. She explained that on the first day she wasn't feeling well but was starting to see improvement. She then shared her plans to go outside and enjoy the nice weather. Kassidy remained hopeful but also informed fans that she would no longer be posting daily as it just "wasn't realistic."
Kassidy Pierson passed away in Sept. 2021.
After Kassidy's video on Aug. 25, her profile remained inactive. On Sept. 9, Kassidy's sister, Kasey Metzger, took to Kassidy's account to inform her fans of some heartbreaking news: Kassidy had passed away.
"She was with her fiancé. She was not alone. She was not in pain," Kasey assured viewers. While brushing back tears, she continued, "I can't tell you the amount of times that she would just break down crying because she couldn't believe how many people just loved her from this platform. Thank you so much for all that you've done for her."
Although Kassidy may be gone, her memory and her teachings on melanoma live on. In her videos, she touched on difficult topics like talking to your children about terminal cancer (Kassidy had an 8-year-old son, Hunter), entering hospice care, and discovering the mole that lead to her cancer.
As Kassidy advised in many of her videos, and as her sister wrote in the caption: "Get your skin checked." To learn more about melanoma, you can visit the American Melanoma Foundation.