How Kat Abughazaleh's Parents Shaped Her Identity and Political Worldview Raised by Reagan Republicans, Kat now calls for a political system overhaul. By Trisha Faulkner Published Oct. 30 2025, 2:39 p.m. ET

Kat Abughazaleh’s rising national profile has prompted many to look deeper into the influences that shaped her worldview. As a Palestinian-American progressive and former media watchdog running for Congress in Illinois's Ninth District, Kat’s personal history is often reflected in her public positions. A key part of that story is her family — and particularly the dynamic, cross-cultural background of Kat Abughazaleh’s parents.

According to Haaretz’s detailed profile on Kat, her father is Palestinian-American, the son of refugees who fled Jerusalem during the 1948 Nakba. Her mother is a seventh-generation Texan who comes from a long line of Republican political involvement. Their union, shaped by displacement, tradition, and civic engagement, plays a central role in how Kat sees herself and the country she hopes to help lead.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Kat Abughazaleh’s parents come from two dramatically different cultural and political legacies.

Kat was born on March 24, 1999, in Dallas, Texas, to parents whose personal histories span continents and ideologies per Wikipedia and X (formerly Twitter). Her father, Aladin Abughazaleh, is of Palestinian descent. His parents — Kat’s paternal grandparents — were displaced from Jerusalem during the 1948 Palestine War. They relocated to Kuwait as refugees before eventually settling in the United States. That history of survival and adaptation informed the values passed down to their children, and later, to Kat herself.

Her maternal lineage tells a different story. Kat’s mother is a seventh-generation Dallasite. Her grandmother, Taffy Goldsmith, spent four decades as a significant figure in Texas Republican politics. She worked on Senator John Tower’s campaign in the 1960s and later served as president of the Texas Federation of Republican Women in 2004 and 2005. According to The Nation, Kat has referred to her parents as “Reagan Republicans,” highlighting the household’s conservative leanings during her childhood.

Despite those differences — or perhaps because of them — Kat’s family experience laid the foundation for her political curiosity and eventual separation from the views she was raised around.

Kat's cross-cultural identity shaped her early worldviews.

Growing up in post-9/11 Texas as a Palestinian-American came with challenges. Kat has recalled being asked if her father was in the Taliban — a moment that stuck with her as both painful and formative. Her Palestinian identity was something she was encouraged to explore in quiet, cultural ways: through food, language, and stories shared at the home of her grandparents.

Her father was intentional about helping his children break cycles of inherited trauma. He ensured they spent time with Jewish peers, encouraging them to build bridges where past generations may have encountered walls. Her mother supported this cultural connection too, showing her documentaries by both Israeli and Palestinian filmmakers, and teaching her about the symbolic weight of her last name, which means “gazelle” in Arabic.

Still, Kat describes feeling pressure to suppress her identity at times. She did not grow up fluent in Arabic and often had to navigate cultural spaces with caution. Through college and online connections with members of her shared heritage, she began reclaiming and deepening that part of herself. Over time, it became central to her public persona and her political messaging.