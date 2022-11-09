Maxwell Alejandro Frost Will Be the First Gen Z Member of Congress

It finally happened. A member of Gen Z has been elected to Congress. Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost won Florida's 10th Congressional District during the 2022 midterms.

After his victory, the 25-year-old took to Twitter to celebrate: "History was made tonight. We made history for Floridians, for Gen Z, and for everyone who believes we deserve a better future. I am beyond thankful for the opportunity to represent my home in the United States Congress," he wrote.