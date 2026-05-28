Kate Moss Has Earned a Sizable Net Worth Throughout the Course of Her Career Kate Moss is a household name. By Distractify Staff Published May 28 2026, 5:11 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Every decade, models take the industry by storm. From high-fashion editorials, brand ambassadorships, side ventures, and more. And over time, their light fizzles out. However, some models have been able to maximize their impact and their notoriety for decades. Of the privileged pack, Kate Moss stands as one of the biggest influences.

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Known as the British phenomenon, Kate has and continues to sprinkle her magic throughout the modeling industry and beyond. And although she began her modeling career at the age of 14, the now 52-year-old still reigns as one of the most richest models to rip the runway.

Source: MEGA

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What is Kate Moss’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kate is currently sitting pretty with a $70 million net worth. This figure is accumulated from her work as a fashion model, brand ambassador, and businesswoman.

Over the years, she landed various campaigns, from the Levi's for Girls campaign to Calvin Klein. Additionally, she designed handbags for Longchamp, had multiple fashion lines with Topshop, and secured four perfume lines. Most notably, one year after a drug scandal, she signed a whopping 18 contracts with various brands and designers, including Burberry to Virgin Mobile.

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Kate Moss Fashion model, businesswoman, entrepreneur Net worth: $70 million Kate Moss is a British supermodel known for being one of the highest-earning models in the industry. Birth date: Jan. 16, 1974 Birthname: Katherine Ann Moss Birthplace: Croydon, London Father: Peter Edward Moss Mother: Linda Rosina Moss Children: 1 Education: Riddlesdown Collegiate

Kate Moss has approved a biopic of her life.

And the coins keep coming in! While Kate has been notorious for remaining mum about her life — only giving a handful of interviews to date — the supermodel is stepping into a new era by being candid. Per BBC, Kate has greenlit a film about her life.

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The outlet shares that the project, Moss & Freud, was written and directed by James Lucas, the Oscar-winning filmmaker. The film stars Ellie Bamber who will portray Kate, and Derek Jacob, who will play Freud.

The project is set to give fans a deeper look into Kate’s private life, from romantic relationships to juggling the hustle and bustle of the fashion industry. Unlike other biopics, Kate was reportedly hands-on with the project.

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“She was involved from day one,” James told Cinemasters. “The whole thing started out from me sending her an old-fashioned letter outlining who I was and that I thought we could make this beautiful movie about this period of her life.” While it’s true that Kate has turned down biopic offers in the past, James was rightfully nervous about speaking with her about the project. However, Kate surprised him.

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“I talked about what I thought may have been going on in her life and what she may have been feeling in a sort of empathetic way, and that seemed to strike a chord with her because she got in touch very soon afterwards," he shared. “That's where our journey started, and soon after, she was brought in as an executive producer as a way of showing gratitude and respect and also allowing what I'd call total authenticity. Every iteration of the script I ran past her, she was great in that respect as well.”