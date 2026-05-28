Kate Moss Was Once Fashion's "It Girl" — Where Is She Now? Kate Moss is still part of the entertainment world. By Chrissy Bobic Updated May 28 2026, 2:54 p.m. ET Source: Mega

In the 90’s and early 2000’s, Kate Moss was a name known throughout the fashion and modeling world and even beyond. You didn't have to be part of the business to know the name and know the many rumors about her antics off the runway. But where is Kate Moss now? She was a supermodel who was pretty high in demand once upon a time.

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These days, she seems to live less of a paparazzi-laden life and value more of her privacy. But she hasn't totally left the public eye. In fact, she is still part of the fashion world, even if her supermodel status is sort of dormant now. So, where is Kate, and what has she been up to since the days when catching a photo of her on the streets of London or New York meant a hefty payday for photographers? Read on to find out!

Source: Mega

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Where is Kate Moss now?

Although Kate never officially retired from modeling, she took some breaks over the years thanks in large part to scandals that made her being the face of luxury brands a little less possible. However, according to Business of Fashion, Kate left the modeling agency that represented her in 2016 and branched out on her own. Instead of being the face of campaigns and walking the runway, Kate made the decision to represent models herself.

She now runs Kate Moss Agency. According to its website, the modeling agency’s goal is to use “KMA’s unique connections and industry knowledge to develop and nurture talent, the team provides personal management tailored to each individual within the global media industry.” The website also quotes Kate as saying, “I want to focus on managing people’s careers, not just running an agency.”

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Kate’s modeling agency website shows a roster of talent that she seems intent on representing. But Kate still finds herself in front of the camera at times. She attended Paris Fashion Week in 2026, and, according to Vogue, she attended the Met Gala in 2026 for the first time in years. So she never really quite goes away, it seems.

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Does Kate Moss have any kids?

In 2002, before Kate seemingly unofficially retired from full-time modeling, she welcomed her only child, Lila Grace Moss Hack, with her now ex, a publisher by the name of Jefferson Hack. Her daughter followed in her footsteps as a model, and she is even listed under the talent on Kate’s agency’s website.

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In 2018, Kate said, per People, of the possibility of her daughter becoming a model, "I will support her obviously. I will be her momager! She can, if she wants to. I will support her in anything she wants to do."