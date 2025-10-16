Lila Moss Is the Daughter of an Iconic Supermodel, but Which One? All About Her Parents Let’s take a closer look at who Lila’s parents are and how she followed in her mom’s footsteps. By Danielle Jennings Published Oct. 16 2025, 12:37 p.m. ET Source: Mega

They say that some supermodels are born and others are made, but then there are also those who are actually born from supermodels. Such is the case with young model Lila Moss, who has the privilege of being the offspring of one of the greatest supermodels of all time.

Article continues below advertisement

While there is an immediate guess that comes to mind, let’s take a closer look at who Lila’s parents are and how she followed in her mom’s footsteps.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Who are Lila Moss’s parents?

If her looks didn’t immediately give it away, then her last name surely did. Yep, Lila Moss is the daughter of legendary supermodel Kate Moss, largely credited with putting shorter models in the fashion spotlight. Following the end of her highly publicized relationship with Johnny Depp in 1998, Kate began dating co-founder and magazine editor of Dazed & Confused, Jefferson Hack, and the pair welcomed daughter Lila in September 2002.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

When the mother-daughter duo landed their first joint magazine cover, they spoke about their relationship.

Kate and Lila graced the cover of the November 2023 issue of British Vogue and offered insight into their bond and mirroring careers. “Watching her establishing her career as a model takes me right back to the ’90s when I was just starting out, but I know that things will be different for her,” Kate said of her daughter.

“She understands she can say no, for one thing, which I never did, and she has the right people around her – I’ve made sure of that. And let’s face it, she’s a lot more sensible than I was back then,” she added.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

Meanwhile, Lila told the outlet that to the outside world her mom was the iconic supermodel, but she didn’t bring her star power home. “When I started school, I began to realise how fascinated people were by ‘Kate Moss, the supermodel,’ but to me, she was still just the person who wouldn’t let me use my phone at the dinner table and made me come home from parties in Notting Hill earlier than any of my friends,” she recalled.

Article continues below advertisement

Lila also shared that Kate has been supportive of her journey into the fashion world — but she stopped short of giving her runway walking tips. “I don’t know that my mum expected me to go into fashion, really – I’m quite shy, like her – but she’s fully supported every decision I’ve made,” she said. “She hasn’t helped me with my walk, though. She’s like, ‘You just have to feel it. I don’t know what I do. I just do it!’”

Lila was one of the models on hand for the 2025 Victoria’s Secret fashion show.