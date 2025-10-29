Katy Perry Was Slammed for Throwing Her Birthday Cake Backstage During Her Tour "I'm genuinely confused and upset as to why she would do this," the daughter of the baker said. By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 29 2025, 11:40 a.m. ET Source: X/@katherinejaayne

Apparently, one way to make sure you don't eat too much cake on your birthday is to, well, throw the entire thing across the room. In a video that quickly went viral on X (formerly Twitter), that's what Katy Perry does while celebrating her birthday backstage during her 2025 tour. In the video, Katy Perry throws her cake after her backup dancers sing to her.

Article continues below advertisement

It's a strange series of events that has left some people wondering why she did it. Others felt it was a bit on the cringe side. The video was posted by a woman by the name of Katherine Jayne, who wrote that she is the daughter of the woman who baked Katy's birthday cake. She wrote in the X post that she doesn't understand the logic behind Katy's actions. And neither do some fans, who were quick to call out Katy's behavior.

Article continues below advertisement

Katy Perry throws her birthday cake in a now-viral video.

Although Katherine posted the video on X, it's from a birthday post on Katy's Instagram. In it, Katy blows out her sandals and gives herself a little clap as her dancers clap for her. Then, she races across the backstage area and tries to throw the entire quarter sheet cake at one of the employees with headphones on.

He ducks out of the way, and the cake falls to the floor. As Katy doubles over with laughter, her backup dancers eat pieces of the cake off the floor. For what it's worth, they all seem to enjoy the cake, even though it's obviously not the way the baker originally intended for it to be eaten. She also likely expected Katy to eat the cake, which does not happen in the video.

Article continues below advertisement

my mom was the one that baked this cake, she was so excited about the opportunity to make a cake for Katy Perry and spent so long on it, im genuinely confused and upset as to why she would do this



pic.twitter.com/jEUptQPzsx — katherine jayne (@katherinejaayne) October 29, 2025

When Katherine shared the video to X, she wrote, "My mom was the one that baked this cake, she was so excited about the opportunity to make a cake for Katy Perry and spent so long on it, I'm genuinely confused and upset as to why she would do this." When someone commented on the thread to say that the baker's job was done once she handed off the cake, Katherine responded, "She was excited for Katy to taste it tho? Is it that hard to understand?"

Article continues below advertisement

Some fans criticized Katy Perry for her behavior with the cake.

While some users flew to the comments in the X thread to joke that they too have ties to the birthday cake (one claimed their mom was the candles on the cake, and another wrote that their mother cleaned up the cake), others agreed with Katherine's complaint about Katy throwing the birthday cake.

Article continues below advertisement

"Please tell your mom her cake was beautiful, she put love into something special, and it deserved way more respect than that," someone wrote. "I'm sorry she had to see it treated like that. Katy's fans can spin it however they want, but kindness shouldn't be optional."