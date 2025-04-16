Wendy’s Has a Lot To Say About Katy Perry, and Kesha and Others Are Here for It “Can we send her back?” Mic drop. By Elizabeth Randolph Published April 16 2025, 6:00 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@wendys/Mega

One of the most important life lessons to learn sooner rather than later is that not everyone will like you. Most celebrities must digest this lesson early in their careers, as being obsessed with being enjoyed by millions of pop culture lovers can be exhausting and ultimately result in a social media crashout, which can be entertaining yet hard to watch.

Katy Perry has experienced her share of public feuds throughout her music career. In 2024, she and Taylor Swift seemingly made amends after a feud dating back to 2017. However, it appears Taylor isn’t the only one who wasn’t in the mood to kiss that girl. In April 2025, Katy was at odds with Wendy’s, who responded to the singer going into space for approximately 11 minutes with its classic X (formerly Twitter) shade. So, what’s the beef? Let’s find out!

Why does Wendy’s not like Katy Perry?

On April 14, 2025, Katy joined a star-studded space team that included Gayle King, scientists Amanda Nguyen and Aisha Bowe, filmmaker Kerianne Flynn, and Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sanchez. The flight was controversial, to say the least, as some felt Jeff could’ve used his billions to fund anything other than a quickie flight to a galaxy far, far away.

Soon after their takeoff, social media users criticized the crew, stating they also could’ve used their granted 11 minutes to do anything else but wear blue jumpsuits and, on Katy’s end, sing “What A Wonderful World” to her new besties, per Access Hollywood. Following Katy and the crew’s return to Earth, Pop Crave posted a photo of the singer, announcing that she “has returned from space.” The confirmation prompted Wendy’s to enter the chat to confirm they couldn’t care less and wanted her to become the aliens’ problem.

Can we send her back — Wendy’s (@Wendys) April 15, 2025

“Can we send her back?” the restaurant asked. Wendy followed up with more shady videos, including a screenshot of her kissing the ground when she arrived in space, stating on X, “I kissed the ground, and I liked it.” The shady remarks caught the attention of fans, including Kesha, who decided she had time that Monday.

For those unaware, Kesha and Katy have been at odds since Katy due to her collaborating with music producer Dr. Luke on her 2024 album, 143, per Page Six. The collab came after Kesha had accused him of raping her in a lengthy court battle. Due to their history, Kesha seemingly had no problem siding with Wendy’s, as she posted a photo on X of her smiling while sipping from one of the chain’s cups.

Kesha’s Wendy’s selfie has surpassed the interactions of “lol” pic.twitter.com/yuOh3PBoKv — Kesha Discord (@KeshaDiscord) April 16, 2025