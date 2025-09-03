What’s Keanu’s Ethnicity on 'Big Brother' Season 27? Some Believe He’s Hawaiian "I've seen a few seasons of the show and not that many look quite like me." By Jennifer Farrington Updated Sept. 3 2025, 5:13 p.m. ET Source: Paramount

Season 27 of Big Brother introduced viewers to plenty of interesting houseguests when it premiered on July 10, 2025, but Keanu Soto, 33, quickly became one many wanted to watch. Maybe it’s because past seasons haven’t had anyone quite like him (as he admitted in his preseason interview), or maybe it’s his charismatic personality and natural ability to connect with people (his own words, too).

Either way, fans were instantly intrigued, especially after Paramount revealed in a press release that Keanu’s occupation is a dungeon master. Naturally, that sparked curiosity, but as the season progressed, so did interest in his personal life, particularly his background and ethnicity. So, here’s what we know about that.

What is Keanu's ethnicity from 'Big Brother' Season 27?

Keanu Soto from Season 27 of Big Brother is American, originally from Miami, Fla., though he later relocated to McKinney, Texas. While some fans have speculated that Keanu might be Hispanic, possibly Dominican, there’s been no official confirmation from him or credible sources about his ethnicity. So until he decides to share more about his background, we’ll stick with what we know: he’s an American from Miami who, let’s be real, bears a striking resemblance to Maui from Moana.

Now, while the network didn’t spotlight Keanu’s ethnicity or background, it did turn the attention on his career as a dungeon master, which, to be clear, is someone who leads a Dungeons & Dragons session. But that’s not all Keanu does. In fact, he’s heavily involved in fitness and works as a personal trainer.

According to his Instagram bio, he helps “men and women lose 10–30 lbs of stubborn fat,” and most of his recent posts feature him training clients or working out himself. In other words, don’t get too hung up on the dungeon master title, he’s also a personal trainer, and has been for the past 15 years, as he revealed in his preseason interview.

As a personal trainer, Keanu says he gets to meet all kinds of people, and he credits not just his physical abilities but also his social skills and natural knack for connecting with others, traits he believes help him in his line of work and give him an edge in the Big Brother house.

Keanu Soto says he has a “well rounded personality” despite what he looks like.

While fans are still trying to piece together details about Keanu’s background, particularly his ethnicity, they’re also forming opinions about the kind of person he is. In a Reddit thread dedicated to “Team Keanu,” one fan praised him for being both a “gym bro and a nerd,” a label Keanu himself embraces since he’s openly called himself a nerd, too.

