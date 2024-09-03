Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder Think They May Have Accidentally Gotten Married in 1992
"I swear to god I think we’re married in real life," Winona said in an interview.
According to Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star Winona Ryder, she and acting legend Keanu Reeves have been married for over 30 years — even though the pair were never romantically involved.
Indeed, Winona firmly believes that she and her co-star may have been officially married while filming Bram Stoker's Dracula in 1992, and the two friends still joke about it to this day. In fact, in a recent interview, she shared that they text often and sometimes call each other husband and wife.
But are they really married?
Did Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder accidentally get married?
OK, so there's no legal record indicating that Keanu and Winona are officially married — but it definitely seemed pretty official at the time.
The supposed marriage took place when the pair filmed a wedding scene in Bram Stoker's Dracula in which the director, Francis Coppola, enlisted a bona fide priest to conduct the ceremony.
"No, I swear to god I think we’re married in real life," Winona said to interviewer Josh Horowitz. "In that scene, Francis [Coppola] used a real Romanian priest. We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So, I think we’re married."
When asked about her friendship with her so-called husband, she shared that the two still talk often: "We do text ... We always say who it is, even though it says it on the text. On his birthday, it's always like, 'Happy Birthday, my husband!' and I'll [sign it as] Noni. He's always like 'Hey, wife! Love you."
In a previous interview with Esquire, Keanu corroborated this story.
"We did a whole take of a marriage ceremony with real priests. Winona says we are. Coppola says we are. So, I guess we’re married under the eyes of God," he said.
Neither Keanu nor Winona have ever actually been married, though they're both in long-term relationships. Keanu has been dating girlfriend Alexandra Grant since around 2019, and Winona has been with partner Scott Mackinlay Hahn for almost 15 years.