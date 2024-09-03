Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Keanu Reeves Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder Think They May Have Accidentally Gotten Married in 1992 "I swear to god I think we’re married in real life," Winona said in an interview. By Elissa Noblitt Published Sept. 3 2024, 9:53 a.m. ET Source: mega

According to Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star Winona Ryder, she and acting legend Keanu Reeves have been married for over 30 years — even though the pair were never romantically involved.

Article continues below advertisement

Indeed, Winona firmly believes that she and her co-star may have been officially married while filming Bram Stoker's Dracula in 1992, and the two friends still joke about it to this day. In fact, in a recent interview, she shared that they text often and sometimes call each other husband and wife. But are they really married?

Source: Sony Pictures India

Article continues below advertisement

Did Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder accidentally get married?

OK, so there's no legal record indicating that Keanu and Winona are officially married — but it definitely seemed pretty official at the time. The supposed marriage took place when the pair filmed a wedding scene in Bram Stoker's Dracula in which the director, Francis Coppola, enlisted a bona fide priest to conduct the ceremony.

"No, I swear to god I think we’re married in real life," Winona said to interviewer Josh Horowitz. "In that scene, Francis [Coppola] used a real Romanian priest. We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So, I think we’re married."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Sony Pictures India

When asked about her friendship with her so-called husband, she shared that the two still talk often: "We do text ... We always say who it is, even though it says it on the text. On his birthday, it's always like, 'Happy Birthday, my husband!' and I'll [sign it as] Noni. He's always like 'Hey, wife! Love you."

Article continues below advertisement

In a previous interview with Esquire, Keanu corroborated this story. "We did a whole take of a marriage ceremony with real priests. Winona says we are. Coppola says we are. So, I guess we’re married under the eyes of God," he said.