Who Is Keeta Hill's Mom? Convo With Alesia on 'W.A.G.s to Riches' Prompts Curiosity Keeta Hill's mom had some no-nonsense advice for her daughter about getting back to post-pregnancy fitness.

With Tyreek Hill's wife Keeta Vaccaro Hill appearing on W.A.G.s to Riches, the world is starting to get curious. When Keeta and her mom, Alesia Johnson Vaccaro, spoke about the changes that occur to a woman's body after pregnancy, the internet took note. After all, it wasn't the typical reassuring banter one expects from moms to daughters.

Instead, Alesia got real and made sure her daughter knew what to expect about the challenges of "snapping back" after having a baby. But it made many curious about who, exactly, this straight-talking mom is. Here's what we know about Alesia Vaccaro and her daughter's role on W.A.G.s to Riches.

Here's what we know about Keeta Hill's mom, Alesia.

Not much is known about Alesia's personal life or career. However, after she appeared on W.A.G.s to Riches and made some controversial comments about post-partum women's bodies, Alesia is on people's radars. Keeta talked about her desire to slim down after having a baby, and Alesia made some comments about changes that occur after pregnancy, saying that no matter what she did after she gave birth, she was still "fat." She also made some eyebrow-raising comments about dating a sports star.

But Alesia's claim to fame isn't only through her daughter. Not only did she raise Keeta, but she raised another famous child: Kenny Vaccaro, who played in the NFL for eight seasons with the New Orleans Saints. All together, Alesia has four children including Keeta, who has a twin, and Kenny.

Despite her blunt approach to discussing body changes after pregnancy, there are some traditions that Alesia honors. When they first announced their engagement, Tyreek shared that he had asked permission from Alesia to propose to Keeta.

Alesia and Keeta seem to have a loving if occasionally tense relationship. Some have accused Alesia of being "fame-hungry" for putting her daughter's body down on W.A.G.s to Riches, while others have praised her for her honesty.

Either way, she and Keeta seem close. In one Instagram post that shows the two taking a selfie together, it's clear that they spend time together at least on occasion. On her own Instagram, Alesia shares few pictures, but they include her posing with a snake, her children, and grandchildren.

Keeta's role on 'W.A.G.'s to Riches' continues her story.

Coming into W.A.G.s to Riches, Keeta is no shrinking violet. Although her castmates bring their own fame and hefty net worths, she can hold her own.

Keeta's husband, Tyreek, is one of the highest-paid players in the NFL. But she doesn't rely on him for money, making her own with ease. As an entrepreneur, she has launched her own health and fitness app. She has an estimated net worth of around $7 million on her own.

According to her W.A.G.s to Riches bio, Keeta's time is divided between the care of her and Tyreek's daughter, Capri, and working on her app, Own Flow. With a big investor backing the app, Keeta has to keep her nose to the grindstone and we see this on W.A.G.s to Riches.