NXIVM Leader Keith Raniere’s Exes Have Spoken out About Their Time With Him
Sorting out Keith Raniere’s partners is a daunting task, to say the least. The NXIVM leader and convicted sex trafficker, who’s one of the subjects of the HBO documentary The Vow, has eight partners listed on Wikipedia, and many of those reported relationships overlap.
But some of Raniere’s partners — including Barbara Bouchey, Nicki Clyne, Toni Natalie — have gone on the record about having had relationships with the man, who’s now serving 120 years in prison for trafficking, racketeering, and other crimes.
Nicki Clyne said she was a partner of Raniere’s for more than a decade.
In a court document unsealed in 2020, Clyne said she was Raniere’s partner for “over a decade” as she came to the NXIVM leader’s defense.
Writing a letter of support for Raniere to a Brooklyn federal judge, Clyne said it was “absurd” to say NXIVM “was created for Keith to have sex partners,” as Page Six reported at the time.
“I find this idea completely absurd and even offensive — as a woman and a partner of Keith’s for over a decade,” added the actress, who starred on Battlestar Galactica. “I have never known Keith to want intimacy with someone who doesn’t want it, and it’s a ridiculous notion to think he would have gone to all that trouble for sex.”
Barbara Bouchey, an ex of Raniere’s, said she found out he was involved with 12 other women.
According to Popsugar, Bouchey met Raniere in 2000 after being introduced to him by Nancy Salzman, and they dated until 2009.
“Keith was a very dynamic person,” Bouchey said in a 2018 interview with Megyn Kelly. “He was very soft-spoken, very engaging in dialogues. He was funny, he was witty, he could play the piano.”
Bouchey later found out that there were 12 women he was seeing during that timeframe. “I didn’t know for a year that there was anybody else he was involved with,” she said. “I and other people got to see the glimmers of this dark side of Keith and the abuse within his inner circle that started to trickle down.”
Toni Natalie, another ex-girlfriend, said Raniere “finds your vulnerabilities and then he preys on them.”
Natalie discussed her relationship with Raniere in The Program: Inside the Mind of Keith Raniere and the Rise and Fall of NXIVM, a book she wrote with journalist Chet Hardin.
According to the Democrat & Chronicle, Natalie met Raniere in 1991, when he was operating a multilevel marketing company called Consumer’s Byline. She became a top seller for that company, left her husband, moved to Albany, N.Y., and started a relationship with Raniere that lasted until 1999.
After their breakup, Natalie’s house was broken into and her family was threatened, according to court documents cited by Vanity Fair. And when Natalie filed for bankruptcy — after her and Raniere’s health-food business failed — Raniere and his supporters waged a legal battle with her that one judge said “smacks of a jilted fellow’s attempt at revenge,” according to the magazine.
“Keith finds your vulnerabilities, and then he preys on them,” Natalie told Vanity Fair.
Raniere also has two kids with former partners of his.
As Distractify previously reported, court documents filed by Raniere after his 2018 arrest mentioned two children: an 11-year-old child with whom he said he didn’t have contact and a 7-month-old son whose mother is a woman named Mariana Fernandez, according to the Daily Mail.
Based on the timeline, the older child in question may be Gaelyn, the son Raniere had around 2006 with a woman named Kristin Keeffe, according to a 2014 report in the Times Union. Keeffe allegedly wrote in an email to a lawyer that she had “completely left NXIVM and New York” after years of living with Raniere and that she “had to get Gaelyn” away from Raniere, the Times Union reported.