Where Is NXIVM Cofounder Nancy Salzman Today?

In August 2020, HBO released a compelling docuseries called The Vow. We were introduced to convicted sex offender and racketeer Keith Raniere, who cofounded the corporation NXIVM.

At the time of NXIVM's launch in 1998, it was marketed as a self-growth platform created to help folks (mostly women) reach their full potential through success programs. It did attract quite a following and even appealed to the likes of some famous celebrities like Smallville actress Allison Mack.