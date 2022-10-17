What Does NXIVM Stand For? The Story of Keith Raniere's Cult Shook the Nation

So, what does NXIVM stand for? No one knows for sure. Reddit has come up with plenty of theories.

One Redditor mused that "more than likely [Raniere] stumbled upon something that sounds vaguely like a dandruff shampoo brand name, did a tricky all-caps type treatment (with the V instead of the U — so clever!), and probably decided that the five letters stand for the scientific science of science."

In Touch Weekly points out that according to DifferentMeanings.com, “NXIVM has an astrological life path of seven, which is significant to the group." The outlet quotes the website as saying: “Number 7 resounds with the vibrations and energies of the ‘Aggregate Consciousness’, confidence and most profound sense of being, otherworldly arousing and mindfulness, profound illumination, otherworldly advancement, supernatural quality, instinct and inward knowing.”