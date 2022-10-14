'The Vow, Part 2' Takes Us Into the Trial of NXIVM Cult Leader Keith Raniere — Where Is He Now?

In August 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when many people were glued to their televisions more than usual, HBO released a docuseries called The Vow. This is when most of the world was introduced to Keith Raniere.

For two decades, Raniere was the man behind NXIVM, a corporation founded by Raniere that promised to help people (mostly women) reach their full potential. It was also a multi-level marketing scheme. It even attracted famous and wealthy people.