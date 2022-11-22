What Sentences Did Keith Raniere, Nancy Salzman, and Other NXIVM Members Receive?
If you need support, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or visit RAINN.org to chat online one-on-one with a support specialist at any time.
Report online or in-person sexual abuse of a child or teen by calling the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-422-4453 or visiting childhelp.org. Learn more about the warning signs of child abuse at RAINN.org.
The premiere of The Vow Season 2 came after some NXIVM members had already started prison sentences for their crimes.
NXIVM is a purported self-help organization that hid a sorority of sexual “slaves,” in which women were branded and coerced to have sex with founder Keith Raniere, according to The New York Times. The Vow Season 2 “follows the legal and emotional journeys of the group’s founders, supporters, and defectors” as “federal prosecutors and defense attorneys engage in a trial in the national spotlight,” HBO says.
Here are the sentences that Raniere and other prominent NXIVM members received.
Keith Raniere: 120 years in prison
Raniere was convicted of sex trafficking, racketeering, and child pornography in June 2019 after a six-week trial, and in October 2020, he was sentenced to 120 years in prison and ordered to pay a $1.75 million fine, according to The New York Times.
“The 120-year sentence imposed on Keith Raniere today is a measure of his appalling crimes committed over a decade,” Acting United States Attorney Seth D. DuCharme said at the time. “Raniere exploited and abused his victims emotionally, physically and sexually for his personal gratification. It is my hope that today’s sentence brings closure to the victims and their families.”
Nancy Salzman: 42 months in prison
Nancy Salzman, the NXIVM co-founder known as “Prefect,” pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy, including predicate acts of conspiracy to commit identity theft and conspiracy to obstruct justice, in March 2019, according to a Justice Department news release. And in September 2021, she was sentenced to 42 months in prison, she was ordered to pay a $150,000 fine, and she agreed to forfeit several real properties and more than $500,000 in cash.
“In her misguided loyalty and blind allegiance to Keith Raniere, the defendant engaged in a racketeering conspiracy designed to intimidate NXIVM’s detractors and that inflicted harm on NXIVM’s members,” Acting U.S. Attorney Jacquelyn M. Kasulis said at the time.
Lauren Salzman: Time served and 5 years probation
Lauren Salzman, one of Nancy’s daughters, was sentenced to time served and five years of probation in July 2021 after pleading guilty to racketeering and conspiracy chargers in April 2019, per Variety. During Raniere’s trial, Lauren admitted that she recruited and groomed NXIVM members and held a young woman captive for two years, the publication added.
Allison Mack: 3 years in prison
After pleading guilty to racketeering and conspiracy charges in April 2019, Allison Mack was sentenced to three years in prison in June 2021, and she got an early start on that sentence in September, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Per CNN, U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis called the former Smallville actress “an essential accomplice” and a “willing and proactive ally” of Raniere, but the judge said he “[didn’t] doubt that [Mack was] manipulated and also felt captive.”
Clare Bronfman: 81 months in prison
In September 2020, NXIVM executive board member Clare Bronfman was sentenced to 81 months in prison for conspiracy to conceal and harbor aliens for financial gain and fraudulent use of personal identification information, after pleading guilty to the charges in April 2019, a Justice Department news release announced.
Bronfman used false or fraudulent claims to obtain visas or different immigration statuses for individuals she recruited into NXIVM-affiliated organizations, the release added.
“Defendant Bronfman twisted our immigration system to serve a reprehensible agenda, and engaged in flagrant fraud to the detriment of her victims and in the service of a corrupt endeavor,” DuCharme said at the time. “With today’s sentence, she has been held accountable for her crimes.”