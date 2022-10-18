Catherine Oxenberg Is From 'The Vow' –– Did She Save Her Daughter From the NXIVM Cult?
The truth about a cult called NXIVM came to the surface after HBO released a docuseries detailing the horrors back in 2020. The Vow opened up everyone’s eyes to what was happening in the “self-improvement group" founded by a twisted man named Keith Raniere. Season 2, Episode 1 of The Vow was released on Oct. 17, 2022, revealing more details about what the members of the cult dealt with.
Catherine Oxenberg is an actress who feared that her daughter, India Oxenberg, would never come out of the cult. Where is Catherine now, and was she able to save India? Here’s what everyone should know.
Was Catherine Oxenberg from 'The Vow' able to save her daughter, India Oxenberg?
Catherine paved the wave for herself in the Hollywood industry as part of the 1980s primetime soap opera Dynasty. The show was so big that it got a reboot in 2017. Catherine played Amanda Bedford Carrington, one of the most important characters in the storyline. She went on to continue starring in roles up until 2020, according to her IMDb page.
Being an actress hasn’t always been the most important factor in her life though, because rescuing her daughter India from the notorious NXIVM cult became her top priority for several years.
According to Page Six, India made her way out of the cult and returned home safely to Malibu, Calif. in 2018. She claimed that the brainwashing that had been done to her was so life-changing that it was difficult for her to experience any normal human emotion.
She even admitted that it was difficult for her to feel love for her own mother. According to Variety, Catherine is understanding when it comes to why it took so long to rescue her daughter from the cult.
She said, “If [India] had listened to me in 2017, we would have walked off arm-in-arm, but Keith Raniere would be still up and running, branding, having sex, and exploiting women. It was only because she dug her heels in that I had to expand my strategy. I couldn’t get her out, so I had to take down the whole organization.”
Catherine did everything in her power to bring India home, and she forced Keith to face the music of his illegal activity in the process.
What is happening to the leaders of the NXIVM cult now?
The federal judge in charge of the NXIVM case never took the situation lightly. Keith Raniere was sentenced to 120 years in prison for running a criminal enterprise that he used to exploit individuals for his own sexual and financial gain. According to CNN, Allison Mack was sentenced to three years in prison for her role in the disturbing cult.
She will also pay a $20,000 fine. Allison, a former Smallville actress, helped Keith gain access to young women by emotionally grooming them, coercing them into sharing personal information, and encouraging them to partake in sex slavery.
