Catherine Oxenberg Is From 'The Vow' –– Did She Save Her Daughter From the NXIVM Cult?

She said, “If [India] had listened to me in 2017, we would have walked off arm-in-arm, but Keith Raniere would be still up and running, branding, having sex, and exploiting women. It was only because she dug her heels in that I had to expand my strategy. I couldn’t get her out, so I had to take down the whole organization.”

Catherine did everything in her power to bring India home, and she forced Keith to face the music of his illegal activity in the process.