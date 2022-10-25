Sylvie Lloyd Was the First Witness to Testify Against Keith Raniere — Where Is She Now?

It's hard to understand how deeply manipulative NXIVM founder Keith Raniere is. In Season 2 of The Vow, we begin with Raniere's trial, which started in May of 2019. Sylvie Lloyd was the first witness for the government and it's her story that sets the tone for the rest of the trial.

Sylvie's testimony gave the world a deeper look into the disturbing abuse that went on at the hands of Raniere and some of his followers in NXIVM. Raniere currently sits in prison, having been given a 120-year sentence two years ago. But where is Sylvie Lloyd now?