The Childhood of NXIVM Cult Leader Keith Raniere Was a Lonely Existence

The role of caretaker was then reversed, with Raniere making sure his mother stayed on top of her health. "He made sure she kept her medical appointments and urged her to take care of herself," per the memorandum. Unfortunately, Raniere's mother didn't seem to care about herself as much as he did. She would drink heavily, allegedly feeding her own sadness which only increased her loneliness. Because of this, Raniere barely engaged with people his own age and spent most of his time doting on his mother.