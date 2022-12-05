Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Hints at Her Upcoming Due Date on Instagram

Although she's been a star since childhood, Keke Palmer is now a full-fledged adult. What's more, she's about to become a mother.

Keke revealed her pregnancy while hosting Saturday Night Live on Dec. 3, telling the studio audience, "I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, cause I got a lot of stuff going on. But honestly, this has been the biggest blessing and I am so excited. Guys, I'm going to be a mom."