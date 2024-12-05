Home > Entertainment > Music > Kelly Clarkson Kelly Clarkson's Fur Coat During Her Rockefeller Center Performance Received Mixed Reviews Fans have said the singer and host's coat at the annual event was giving poodle chic. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 5 2024, 10:12 a.m. ET Source: NBC

As Kelly Clarkson rang in the Christmas cheer while performing at Rockefeller Center on Wednesday, Dec. 4, her outfit for the annual event also took center stage.

The singer and Emmy-winning host served fashion house chic in a fur coat fit for a diva as she hosted and performed at the NYC landmark's Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony.

Kelly Clarkson's coat during her Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony event drew mixed reviews.

Kelly braved the frigid Wednesday evening in a luxury coat that instantly added more glamour to the event. As she hosted and performed multiple songs, including "Underneath The Tree," while wearing a black coat from Alaia. Kelly styled the look with a ponytail, a red lip, and boots.

The outfit was executed with the help of her stylist, Micaela Erlanger. According to WWD, Kelly has collaborated with Micaela multiple times since moving to New York in 2023. As cozy as she looked in the outfit, several fans were torn about the look. Due to the coat's color and suede-like texture, a few of Kelly's critics jokingly compared the look to a particular furry friend.

"Kelly Clarkson's coat is an exact poodle cut," one viewer shared on X (formerly Twitter) during the show. "Kelly Clarkson's coat looks like a black poodle," another pointed out. While it appeared many of Kelly's supporters weren't feeling her look, others praised it and said she looked "fabulous" and wore a fitting outfit for the chilly event, which was held entirely outdoors.