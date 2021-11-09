Ken Jennings Is One of the Greatest 'Jeopardy!' Contestants of All Time — What's His Net Worth?

An unmatched trivia master, Ken astounded loyal viewers of Jeopardy! with his incredible ability to nail the perfect answer over and over — for the duration of 74 episodes, to be exact. He took home a very impressive $2,520,700.

Asked about whether he knows how much he earned during a 2004 episode of the popular game show, he jokingly remarked, "I don't. I think it starts with a two."