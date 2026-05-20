Politician Ken Paxton Once Faced Criminal Allegations — Trump Endorses Him Anyways “Ken is a true MAGA Warrior who has ALWAYS delivered for Texas." By Ivy Griffith Published May 19 2026, 8:20 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Republican politicos who had eyes on the US Senate run-off in Texas are in a furor after President Donald Trump endorsed an old buddy of his, Ken Paxton, rather than the GOP darling and frontrunner and incumbent, John Cornyn. It threw the race into disarray as Paxton and Cornyn face off in a primary run-off as they compete to clinch the GOP nomination for the midterm elections in November.

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But Paxton has made national news before, and it's all due to some crimes he was alleged to have engaged in. Paxton never faced the music for those alleged crimes, but you might be surprised to find out how he got out of trouble. Or rather, which President he walked free under. Here's what we know.

Source: MEGA

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Ken Paxton dodged accountability for alleged crimes under President Biden.

Paxton is a divisive figure, perhaps mostly because of his close association with Trump. He serves as the Texas Attorney General and faced allegations of corruption, which tainted his reputation. However, he was never prosecuted for those crimes. But he didn't walk free under Trump's two administrations. Rather, he walked free under President Joe Biden.

AP News reports that the Justice Department under Biden declined to press charges as the former President's single term wrapped up in the final weeks. The outlet reports "Two people familiar with the matter, who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, confirmed the department’s decision to decline to prosecute. Though the date of the decision was not immediately clear, it was made in the final weeks of President Joe Biden’s presidency, one of the people said."

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Source: MEGA

What was Ken Paxton accused of?

Allegedly, the outlet reports, prosecutors were not confident that they would get a conviction. Additionally, no politically appointed officials were involved in the decision to pass on pressing charges against the Texas AG. So, what exactly were those crimes? Paxton's alleged crimes included corruption, which were stunningly reported by his own aides, the outlet notes.

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Additionally, he has faced charges of felony securities fraud charges along with an "investigation by the Texas state bar over his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election."

Trump endorses Paxton, throwing Texas run-off into chaos.

This is exactly the kind of candidate you would expect a President with flagging approval ratings (via The Independent) to steer clear of. But Trump, as he nears the midpoint of his second and final term in office, seems to be gathering his loyalists more closely. Having Paxton, a guaranteed pro-Trump voice, in the Senate could be a boon to the embattled president.

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Source: Mega

Trump's endorsement of Paxton flew in the face of the GOP's effort to secure incumbent Cornyn's return to Washington, according to AP News. In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote, “Ken is a true MAGA Warrior who has ALWAYS delivered for Texas, and will continue to do so in the United States Senate."