What Happened in the Laura Olson and Ken Paxton Affair? Inside the Details The far-right ultra conservative was formally elected as the attorney general for the state of Texas in 2015. By Danielle Jennings Published July 11 2025, 12:54 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The extramarital affairs of politicians are a common practice, as some of the most infamous moments in political history involve infidelity. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and his rumored mistress, Laura Olson, were apparently embroiled in an affair, which ultimately led to his divorce from his wife. Let’s delve into what happened.

Article continues below advertisement

The far-right ultra-conservative was formally elected as the attorney general for the state of Texas in 2015, and re-elected in 2018 and 2022. He is also a staunch supporter of Trump and the current administration.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What happened in the Laura Olson and Ken Paxton affair?

Following the news that Ken’s wife of 39 years, Sen. Angela Paxton, filed for divorce, Laura took to social media to indirectly respond to the news by posting various photos, memes, and videos that all suggested her celebratory mood, according to Men’s Journal.

Article continues below advertisement

During his 2023 impeachment trial, in which one of the articles alleged that he engaged in bribery and violated Article 16 of the Texas Constitution by benefitting from Nate Paul's decision to employ a woman "with whom Paxton was having an extramarital affair," the details of Ken’s affair with Olson, dating back to 2018, came to light, per CBS News.

According to witness testimony at the trial, the Texas attorney general's office became aware of Ken and Laura’s affair in 2018. The same year, Ken’s former top aide, Jeff Mateer, said that Ken revealed the affair in a meeting with staff members, which Angela facilitated and attended — and during the meeting, Ken "asked for forgiveness," per the outlet.

Article continues below advertisement

Additionally, Ken’s former chief of staff, Katherine Cary, testified that in 2018 she warned Ken that an extramarital affair "can open one up to bribery and misuse of office, misuse of state time." She also stated at the time that Ken’s affair impacted office morale, specifically relating to Angela, who would frequently call and ask about his schedule, making staff "uncomfortable."

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Katherine also recalled during her testimony that she saw Ken at lunch with Laura, whom he claimed was just his realtor, and confronted him a short time later about the affair, which he confirmed to be true. She said that Ken was "contrite" and "listened to what I had to say very carefully" about the "ethical implications" of an extramarital affair.

When did Angela file for divorce from Ken?

On Thursday, July 10, the senator officially filed for divorce and accused him of infidelity, noting that the former couple stopped living together a year ago, according to FOX 4 News. "The marriage has become insupportable because of discord or conflict of personalities between Petitioner and Respondent that destroys the legitimate ends of the marriage relationship and prevents any reasonable expectation of reconciliation," the divorce petition read, per the outlet.

Article continues below advertisement

Today, after 38 years of marriage, I filed for divorce on biblical grounds.



I believe marriage is a sacred covenant and I have earnestly pursued reconciliation. But in light of recent discoveries, I do not believe that it honors God or is loving to myself, my children, or Ken to… — Senator Angela Paxton (@AngelaPaxtonTX) July 10, 2025 Source: X/@AngelaPaxtonTX

In a statement posted to X (formerly Twitter), Angela addressed her divorce filing. "Today, after 38 years of marriage, I filed for divorce on biblical grounds," her statement began. "I believe marriage is a sacred covenant, and I have earnestly pursued reconciliation. But in light of recent discoveries, I do not believe that it honors God or is loving to myself, my children, or Ken to remain in the marriage."

Article continues below advertisement

After facing the pressures of countless political attacks and public scrutiny, Angela and I have decided to start a new chapter in our lives.



I could not be any more proud or grateful for the incredible family that God has blessed us with, and I remain committed to supporting… — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) July 10, 2025 Source: X/@KenPaxtonTX