Everything That Hilary Clinton Has Said About Monica Lewinsky Over the Years Former President Bill Clinton admitted to an inappropriate relationship with Monica Lewinsky in 1998. By Chrissy Bobic Published April 8 2025, 11:00 a.m. ET

When former President Bill Clinton made headlines in 1998 amid accusations that he had an affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky, it was a scandal the likes of which many American people hadn't ever seen. At the time, many turned to see what former First Lady Hilary Clinton's reaction, if any, would be. Now, there is still some curiosity about what Hilary Clinton has said about Monica Lewinsky and how open (or not open) she has been over the years.

Although Bill admitted to having an "improper physical relationship" with Monica during a 1998 grand jury testimony, Hilary remained by his side. After the dust settled, the couple stayed married, and Bill later supported Hilary during her own political ambitions. However, that hasn't stopped questions from coming out over the years regarding Monica, Bill, and Hilary's thoughts on the entire scandal.

Source: Mega

What did Hilary Clinton say about Monica Lewinsky?

Over the years, Hilary has spoken a lot about what happened between Bill and Monica and how the scandal changed her marriage and Bill's presidency. But she has not outright spoken about Monica specifically. There don't seem to be any instances where Hilary was caught off guard with an interview question and said something negative about the intern whose accusation rocked the White House in 1998.

According to alleged diary entries, memos, and notes that were leaked in 2014, per CBS News, however, Hilary did allegedly mention Monica and share a few choice words for her. Among other things said between Hilary and close friends, the documents paint a picture of her thoughts on Monica. According to the alleged documents, which were not confirmed by Hilary, she called the former intern a "narcissistic loony toon."

Hilary has talked about the scandal itself, both in interviews and in her 2020 Hulu docuseries Hilary. "I could not believe it. I was so personally hurt," Hilary says in the docuseries, about Bill coming to her and explaining exactly what happened with Monica. "And I said, 'If this is going to be public you have got to go tell Chelsea.'"

Hilary has been careful over the years, however, not to publicly speak out about Monica specifically. She has answered questions about what happened, how she learned the truth, and how she and Bill dealt with their marriage in the aftermath. But as far as actual public and confirmed references to Monica specifically, Hilary has managed to keep her hands clean.

Source: Mega

Did Bill Clinton admit to having an affair?