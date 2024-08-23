Distractify
Rush Limbaugh's Chelsea Clinton Comments Resurface After Ann Coulter Bullies Gus Walz

Rush Limbaugh previously compared Chelsea Clinton to a dog on his show.

Published Aug. 23 2024, 5:05 p.m. ET

Rush Limbaugh and Chelsea Clingon
Source: Getty Images

Following Tim Walz's speech at the Democratic National Convention, pictures of his son crying as the Minnesota governor spoke started going viral. During his speech, Gov. Walz addressed his family directly while talking about his family's fertility struggles, saying, “Gus, Hope, and Gwen, you are my entire world and I love you."

Conservative political commentator Ann Coulter shared an article about the moment on X (formerly Twitter), writing "Talk about weird ..." above the photo.

But this is far from the first time the child of a politician has faced rude words from other adults, specifically political commentators. Rush Limbaugh, another conservative political commentator, was guilty of publicly bullying former President Bill Clinton's daughter, Chelsea Clinton, while the Democrat was in the White House.

Rush Limbaugh
Source: Getty Images
Rush Limbaugh openly bullied Chelsea Clinton on his show.

On The Rush Limbaugh Show, the controversial commentator made plenty of comments that received backlash from viewers. During the Clinton administration, he publicly bullied Chelsea, comparing her to a dog.

In the segment, which has since been posted on YouTube, Chelsea was only 12 years old at the time. Rush talked about "the cute kid in the White House" before showing a picture of the family dog. He then changed to a picture of Chelsea, who had braces at the time, in an attempt to trash her looks.

Ann Coulter has since deleted her tweet about Gus Walz.

Since receiving the backlash online from people on both sides of the political aisle, Ann has since deleted the controversial post, but not before it made its rounds online. The Walz family has openly discussed Gus's neurodiversity, as he has a nonverbal learning disorder and ADHD, and many saw Ann's post as a personal affront — especially as many Republican lawmakers have also rallied for support of children with special needs.

